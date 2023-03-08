Open in App
Saint Bonaventure, NY
St. Bonaventure Falls to Davidson in Atlantic 10 Tournament

By Nathan Solomon,

3 days ago

NEW YORK — After losing six of its final seven regular-season games, St. Bonaventure looked to find some March magic in Brooklyn.

Unfortunately for the Bonnies, they struck out.

Despite numerous opportunities to spark a second-half run, St. Bonaventure couldn’t build enough momentum on the offensive end, losing to Davidson 65-54 in the second round.

The Bonnies end their season at 14-18.

“We fought, but [Davidson was] just the better team today,” St. Bonaventure coach Mark Schmidt said. “Any time we needed to make a big shot or get a big rebound, we couldn’t do that.”

After trailing by 5 at the half, the Wildcats opened the second half on a 7-0 run to force a Schmidt timeout.

From that point on, St. Bonaventure had chances to claw its way back. The Bonnies went on an 8-2 spurt to cut it to 6, and with 9:43 remaining, could have made it a one-possession game. In transition, redshirt junior guard Moses Flowers got separation and missed an open 3-pointer from the wing.

Minutes later, redshirt junior guard Daryl Banks lll had an open look after curling off a screen to cut the deficit to four. But that missed too.

Banks went 4-of-15 from the field and 0-for-6 from deep. He simply chalked up his performance as a bad shooting game.

“The ball just didn’t drop,” Banks said when asked about Davidson’s defensive coverage of him. “We fell short today, but that’s just how it goes.”

St. Bonaventure narrowed its deficit to 5 with 8:54 remaining. That’s the closest the team got.

Over the final 5:29, Davidson outscored the Bonnies 10-6 to halt a St. Bonaventure comeback and put the finishing touches on the victory.

“We got out-physicaled. That’s been a problem all year,” Schmidt said. “I thought we hung in there in the boards, we only got outrebounded by three, but [Davidson] got every big rebound. They were finishing at the rim, we were finishing below the net.”

Redshirt sophomore forward Chad Venning scored 16 points off 8-of-12 shooting to lead the Bonnies, but it didn’t come easy. Davidson threw immense pressure, including many double teams, at the Brooklyn native.

In St. Bonaventure’s loss at Davidson last month, he scored 9 points and took just six shots.

“We wanted to do our best to keep him off balance,” Davidson coach Matt McKillop said. “We double teamed at times; we choose not to double team at times. In reality, we should’ve double teamed every time because he was that effective offensively.”

St. Bonaventure shot just 39% in the first half but got a significant contribution from Yann Farell. The freshman forward connected on a pair of trifectas to help keep Bonaventure within striking distance at halftime.

Farell hit another 3 in the second half and ended with 9 points. Flowers and sophomore guard Kyrell Luc each had 10 – each hitting multiple shots to chip away at Davidson in the second half.

Bonaventure’s record is its worse since the 2012-13 season, the last time the team finished under .500.

What’s next for Schmidt?

“Leave tonight, go recruiting. Got to find some more players,” the coach said.

And for the team?

“For the players that are going to stay, I think they realized that now that it’s the first time they’ve played in the Atlantic 10,” Schmidt said. “Now they’ve seen it, now they have to improve.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gFC6Y_0lC93IDi00

