Open in App
Paramus, NJ
See more from this location?
TAPinto.net

Paramus Ice Hockey Stood Strong Against a Tough 2022-2023 Schedule

By Josh Lashley,

3 days ago

PARAMUS, NJ - Through all the tough competition the Paramus High School program faced in the rough and tumble, ultra exciting sport of ice hockey, the Spartans stood tall and moved on with confidence and purpose throughout the 2022-2023 season.

The Spartans tallied an overall record of 11-6-4 with a mark of 6-4-4 in the Big North Conference.

“Looking back on our season, we had so many memorable moments,’’ Paramus head coach Jake Rizer said. “We had a stretch of games where we won seven straight. During that stretch, we played Nutley and came back from a 6-1 deficit to win 8-6. Earlier in the season we played Montville in a really physical and competitive game winning 3-1. Our (NJSIAA) State playoff win against Wayne was obviously incredible. But I would say the most memorable has to be our win against Freehold Township. We went down to Howell Ice Arena to play Freehold Township who, at the time, was in the top 10 of Public A. We were missing our top scorer and won 3-2 in the last minute with a goal from senior Mike Piccinich.

Piccinich was among the team leaders for Paramus this winter.

“Kai Barbara and Mike Piccinich were huge leaders this year,’’ Rizer said. “Kai was named a captain at the start of the season and Piccinich was added to the team's leadership as the season went on. Kai and Piccinich both led with their hard work, one thing that you would never see is these guys take a shift off.

“I fully believe that they left everything that they had on the ice every game. On top of that, they expected a lot of their teammates but always kept everything positive and encouraging. I hope that the underclassmen see how they lead and do their best to follow in their footsteps.’’

Several student athletes steadily improved on the ice as the season progressed.

“Nicolas Serrano (forward, sophomore) is known for his speed and relentless pursuit of the puck,’’ Rizer said. “When guys were out of the lineup he would fill in with ease. Nicky always comes to the rink with a positive attitude and never takes his foot off the gas. Kyle Teto’s (defense, freshman) confidence increased every single game. He is so confident with the puck, he always looks like he knows exactly what he is going to do with the puck. As the season went on and his confidence improved, you would see him jumping into the play and pinching on defense more and more.

“Evan Borrelli (goalie, sophomore) made a big jump both for our team and his NY Saints AAA travel team. Evan played JV last year and started this year as our backup goalie. He finished with a 4-3-3 record, every night he gave us a chance to win. Gianna DeCoro (forward, sophomore) was our third line center all year. She is always in the right spot and makes the right decision with the puck. This year she stepped up her physical play and got her first varsity goal.’’

The Spartans advanced to the second round of the NJSIAA State Public C Tournament before being defeated by Governor Livingston. Coach is optimistic for next year's squad.

“I believe that our seniors this year led the way and put a good culture in place for our younger players that will hopefully set us up for another successful season next year,’’ Rizer said. “More than half of our scoring came from our underclassmen, Ethan Chen and Tommy Greco lit it up this year and set themselves up for big years to come. Chen put up 40 points as a freshman and Greco increased his point total from seven (freshman year) to 29 this year.

“On top of that, Evan Borrelli returning between the pipes is going to be huge in solidifying the goaltender position."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YxUUU_0lC92uHl00

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Paramus Wrestlers Were the 'Beasts of the East' this Winter
Paramus, NJ17 hours ago
Youth Basketball Champs Crowned in Roseland Rec League
Roseland, NJ1 day ago
5 Madison Swimmers Receive Post Season Honors
Madison, NJ23 hours ago
Robbinsville Little League Schedules Field Clean-Up, Opening Day
Robbinsville, NJ1 day ago
3 Morristown Boys Basketball Players Receive Post Season Honors
Morristown, NJ2 days ago
Stanich and Waldron Honored by Roxbury Junior Gaels Wrestling
Roxbury Township, NJ15 hours ago
Chatham Boys and Girls Swimmers Gain Individual Recognition on the NJAC Southern Division 2 All-Conference Teams
Chatham, NJ10 hours ago
Wrestle-off conflict at heart of Dave Bell’s resignation as Bergen Catholic coach
Oradell, NJ1 day ago
Paterson Public School Officials Celebrate Eastside Basketball Champions
Paterson, NJ1 day ago
Spend Some Bread at Panera This Thursday to Support EBHS Track and Field
East Brunswick, NJ14 hours ago
Millburn & Short Hills Residents Make Dean's List at Tuft's University
Millburn, NJ1 day ago
Help the Hasbrouck Height Scouts "Scouting for Food" Spring Campaign
Hasbrouck Heights, NJ17 hours ago
Newark St. Patrick's Day Parade Reflects City's Irish Heritage
Newark, NJ13 hours ago
Millburn Resident Creates Web Dramedy ‘Meet Me in Millburn'
Millburn, NJ16 hours ago
Rahway High School Students Finalize Behind-the-Scenes Preparation for Into the Woods
Rahway, NJ15 hours ago
Hamilton College Students from Ridgewood Named to Dean's List
Clinton, NY12 hours ago
On Sundays, It's Game Night With the Rutgers' Honors College Dean
New Brunswick, NJ19 hours ago
NJDEP Places Port Monmouth Floodgate into "Spring Mode" Due to Impending Storm
Middletown, NJ1 day ago
Westfield Recap: Dining Options Grow, Inclusive Playground, School Taxes & More
Westfield, NJ1 day ago
Catering company finds new home in Westfield
Westfield, NJ1 day ago
Britnee N. Timberlake Announces Senate Run
Montclair, NJ1 day ago
St. Patrick’s Day parade postponed, others in NJ might be affected
Seaside Heights, NJ1 day ago
Woman, 29, Who Tried to Enroll in New Brunswick High School Remorseful
New Brunswick, NJ1 day ago
Morristown's St. Patrick's Day Parade Still On, Say Parade Officials
Morristown, NJ2 days ago
Newark’s “Doitall” Kelly Earns ‘Game-Changer’ Award
Newark, NJ2 days ago
CBS News Visits Frank J. Cicarell Academy
Elizabeth, NJ1 day ago
Bayonne Pool Fees Expected to Rise in 2023
Bayonne, NJ1 day ago
Bayonne Police to Travel to Randolph for Firearms Practice, Qualification
Bayonne, NJ1 day ago
Thoughtful, Engaged Audience Interacts at Roxbury School Superintendent Search Meeting
Roxbury Township, NJ1 day ago
North Brunswick Man Hit by Car in South Brunswick, His Dog Then Bit the Driver, According to Police
South Brunswick Township, NJ1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy