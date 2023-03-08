Paramus Ice Hockey Stood Strong Against a Tough 2022-2023 Schedule

PARAMUS, NJ - Through all the tough competition the Paramus High School program faced in the rough and tumble, ultra exciting sport of ice hockey, the Spartans stood tall and moved on with confidence and purpose throughout the 2022-2023 season.

The Spartans tallied an overall record of 11-6-4 with a mark of 6-4-4 in the Big North Conference.

“Looking back on our season, we had so many memorable moments,’’ Paramus head coach Jake Rizer said. “We had a stretch of games where we won seven straight. During that stretch, we played Nutley and came back from a 6-1 deficit to win 8-6. Earlier in the season we played Montville in a really physical and competitive game winning 3-1. Our (NJSIAA) State playoff win against Wayne was obviously incredible. But I would say the most memorable has to be our win against Freehold Township. We went down to Howell Ice Arena to play Freehold Township who, at the time, was in the top 10 of Public A. We were missing our top scorer and won 3-2 in the last minute with a goal from senior Mike Piccinich.

Piccinich was among the team leaders for Paramus this winter.

“Kai Barbara and Mike Piccinich were huge leaders this year,’’ Rizer said. “Kai was named a captain at the start of the season and Piccinich was added to the team's leadership as the season went on. Kai and Piccinich both led with their hard work, one thing that you would never see is these guys take a shift off.

“I fully believe that they left everything that they had on the ice every game. On top of that, they expected a lot of their teammates but always kept everything positive and encouraging. I hope that the underclassmen see how they lead and do their best to follow in their footsteps.’’

Several student athletes steadily improved on the ice as the season progressed.

“Nicolas Serrano (forward, sophomore) is known for his speed and relentless pursuit of the puck,’’ Rizer said. “When guys were out of the lineup he would fill in with ease. Nicky always comes to the rink with a positive attitude and never takes his foot off the gas. Kyle Teto’s (defense, freshman) confidence increased every single game. He is so confident with the puck, he always looks like he knows exactly what he is going to do with the puck. As the season went on and his confidence improved, you would see him jumping into the play and pinching on defense more and more.

“Evan Borrelli (goalie, sophomore) made a big jump both for our team and his NY Saints AAA travel team. Evan played JV last year and started this year as our backup goalie. He finished with a 4-3-3 record, every night he gave us a chance to win. Gianna DeCoro (forward, sophomore) was our third line center all year. She is always in the right spot and makes the right decision with the puck. This year she stepped up her physical play and got her first varsity goal.’’

The Spartans advanced to the second round of the NJSIAA State Public C Tournament before being defeated by Governor Livingston. Coach is optimistic for next year's squad.

“I believe that our seniors this year led the way and put a good culture in place for our younger players that will hopefully set us up for another successful season next year,’’ Rizer said. “More than half of our scoring came from our underclassmen, Ethan Chen and Tommy Greco lit it up this year and set themselves up for big years to come. Chen put up 40 points as a freshman and Greco increased his point total from seven (freshman year) to 29 this year.

“On top of that, Evan Borrelli returning between the pipes is going to be huge in solidifying the goaltender position."



