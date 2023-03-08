Open in App
Sparta Township, NJ
TAPinto.net

Sparta UNICO's Craft Fair Gets Visit from Congressman Tom Kean Jr.

By Jennifer Dericks,

3 days ago

SPARTA, NJ – McKenna Hall at Our Lady of the Lake Church was filled with tables and shoppers at Sparta UNICO's  marketplace craft and vendor event on Saturday afternoon.  Special guest Congressman Tom Kean Jr was on hand talking with attendees and vendors. Sparta was one of many stops that day.

“It’s great to see so many friends and neighbors here today,” Kean said. “It’s a wonderful district to hear and listen to what the people are thinking about.”

Kean said security, affordability and energy independence are on the minds of the residents of New Jersey’s seventh congressional district. “We need to secure the boarder and build the wall.”
With 70% of drug overdoses in New Jersey from Fentanyl and 90% of the Fentanyl coming from the border with Mexico, securing the southern border becomes a New Jersey problem. He said last year when he took a trip to the border he spoke with border agents, ranchers, local sheriffs and business owners in the region.

Kean said. “We need to secure the border with a wall, technology and agents.”

Another issue he is hearing about from constituents is affordability.  Kean said, “inflation is still way too high."

Sparta UNICO's event had 31 vendors according to Laura D'Uva.  She said the Sparta Community Food Bank donated hotdogs and rolls. Our Lady of the Lake donated their space.

The proceeds of their events went to scholarship and other charitable programs. They are welcoming new members to join them.  They meet the third Wednesday of each month from 7 to 9 p.m. at the Sparta Train Station on Station Road.  Members need to be of Italian heritage or be married to someone of Italian heritage.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jyJcI_0lC92ps800

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IlDcb_0lC92ps800

Comments / 0
