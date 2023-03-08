Ice Hockey Player Ben McCain is the Valairco Heating & Cooling Ridge Athlete of the Week

BASKING RIDGE, NJ -- Ben McCain epitomized the trajectory of the Ridge ice hockey team this season.

He saved his very best performances for the end of the season, just like the Red Devils, who won their second consecutive state championship when they beat Hillsborough, 5-2, in the NJSIAA Public A final Monday night at the Prudential Center in Newark.

McCain had two goals and one assist in the championship game. Ridge had split two games with Hillsborough in the regular season, including a 9-2 to the Raiders. In fact, the Red Devils started this season with a 1-4-1 record in their first six games.

The likelihood at that time that Ridge would repeat as a state champion seemed remote. McCain, a sophomore forward, didn't score his first goal of the season until Jan. 19. But he had four in his last three games -- two against Princeton in the quarterfinals, and the two in the championship victory over Hillsborough.

McCain is the Valairco Heating & Cooling Ridge Athlete of the Week.

McCain's second goal against Hillsborough was on a breakaway with 3:15 left in the game to give Ridge, which was starting to reel at the time, a 4-1 lead.

"We have some really good junior and senior wings that have been doing it for us all year, but (Monday) night, Ben McCain won that game for us," Ridge coach Tim Mullin said. "We were really starting to struggle when he scored that fourth goal. He outskated the defenseman and then did the hard part, he deked the goalie and scored."

McCain finished his sophomore season with eight goals and 10 assists.

He answered these questions from TAPinto Basking Ridge about his season and his career.

Q: Half of your goals this season came in the last couple of weeks. What caused the major rise in your production?

A: In the start of the season it took me a while to get on the scoring sheet but once I did I just went on from there and let my play do the talking.

Q: What did the team do to pull itself out of the losing streak you guys went through early in the season?

A: In the start of the year we struggled and never put our heads down, all we did was come together as a group, did the little things right and that what led to a State Championship.

Q: Have you seen your game change since your last year?

A: During the offseason I really focused on working on my physicality and my game in general. We lost key parts, so I wanted to step up and make a big impact.

Q: What has been the best advice you have received from a coach?

A: Do the little things right, and that it gets crazier and crazier.

Q: Do you have a favorite subject?

A: History.

Q: Who is your favorite athlete?

A: Cole Caufield

Q: Do you have a role model?

A: My role model would have to be my father, I say this because he's always pushed me to be the best possible hockey player and more importantly a better person.

Q: What do you like to do when you are not playing a sport?

A: Hang with friends and go outside.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Valairco Heating & Cooling is the proud sponsor of the Ridge Athlete of the Week.

Valairco Heating & Cooling is family owned and operated and know that keeping your HVAC systems running smoothly is important to the comfort of our customers, their families, and their guests. That is why their family is dedicated to taking care of yours, no matter what the issue may be. Using only top-quality parts to perform a higher-standard of service and all their services are backed by their 50 years of professional experience and 5-year comprehensive warranties. This means that when you call our team at Valairco, you benefit from their total commitment to your complete satisfaction. Call 855.661.3300.



