Bronny James's high school basketball career ends as Sierra Canyon LOSE state semi-finals

LeBron James 's eldest son, Bronny played his last high school basketball game, as it ended in defeat for Sierra Canyon against Notre Dame.

The 18-year-old guard, who was officially named a five-star college recruit less than 24 hours after being labeled as 'definitely better than' some NBA players by his star father , scored 10 points in Tuesday's 61-80, loss.

Notre Dame got 28 points from Duke-bound Caleb Foster and 18 from Mercy Miller to advance to the CIF State Division I title game on Friday night in Sacramento.

Bronny and Sierra Canyon have now lost four consecutive games to Notre Dame this season, though LeBron didn't appear to be at a jammed-pack Calabasas High to watch the latest one.

Instead, the Lakers power forward shared his delight at LA defeating the Memphis Grizzlies without him, in what was a special night for former center Paul Gasol, whose No. 16 jersey was retired by the Purple & Gold at halftime .

'YESSIR!!!!! #LakeShow @AntDavis23 you’re a ANIMAL!!!,' the 38-year-old tweeted after the 103-112 home win at Crypto.com Arena.

If Sierra Canyon had won on Tuesday, then Bronny would've been able to showcase his talent and skills in an NBA arena, as the CIF State Division I title will be disputed at the Sacramento Kings' Golden 1 Center.

The six-foot-three McDonald's All-American did just that during his freshman year two years ago, after his Trailblazers had won the Southern California Open title in 2020.

However, just two days later, the U.S. went into lockdown as Covid-19 spread, and the CIF Championships were subsequently canceled. This season, Bronny's averaged 14.2 points, 5.5 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.8 steals.

Meanwhile, Sierra Canyon ended its season losing six of its last 12 games.

On Tuesday, five-star rated junior Isaiah Elohim, who had missed several games with a knee injury, led Sierra Canyon in scoring with 16 points.

Bronny is yet to announce where he will play his basketball after graduating from high school but most consider Ohio State to be the favorite to sign him for the 2023 college basketball season.

According to The Oregonian, James has lowered his options to a 'top five or six,' which includes the Buckeyes, plus Oregon and USC.

He was seen visiting Ohio State during their season opening football game vs Notre Dame, before posting pictures of himself in an Ohio State uniform shortly after.

Bronny was also recently named to the McDonalds All-American game and the USA basketball Nike Summit roster.

While he still has two years to go before he could potentially make his NBA debut, there is a strong chance Bronny could suit up with his father in a league game seeing as LeBron has spoken multiple times about wanting to team up with his son.