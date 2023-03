syvnews.com

Bulldog Softball: Hancock College routs Moorpark 20-1, then falls to Ventura 7-2 By Kenny Cress kcress@santamariatimes.com, 3 days ago

By Kenny Cress kcress@santamariatimes.com, 3 days ago

Once the game did get started Monday, the Hancock softball team quickly set about scoring runs in bunches. After a start delay of 30 minutes ...