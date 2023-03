Where people in Jones County, TX are moving to most right now

Leaflet // Wikimedia Commons

Where people in Jones County, TX are moving to most

To learn more about migration patterns in the U.S., Stacker compiled a list of where people in Jones County, Texas are moving to the most using data from the U.S. Census Bureau . Counties and county equivalents are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to the county from Jones County, TX between 2015 and 2019. Ties were broken by gross migration.

#30. Madison County, Texas

- Migration to Madison County, Texas in 2015-2019: 11

- Migration from Madison County, Texas to Jones County, Texas: 25

- Net migration: 14 to Jones County, Texas

#29. Brazos County, Texas

- Migration to Brazos County, Texas in 2015-2019: 13

- Migration from Brazos County, Texas to Jones County, Texas: 5

- Net migration: 8 to Brazos County, Texas

#28. Brazoria County, Texas

- Migration to Brazoria County, Texas in 2015-2019: 13

- Migration from Brazoria County, Texas to Jones County, Texas: 30

- Net migration: 17 to Jones County, Texas

#27. Fisher County, Texas

- Migration to Fisher County, Texas in 2015-2019: 13

- Migration from Fisher County, Texas to Jones County, Texas: 37

- Net migration: 24 to Jones County, Texas

#26. Travis County, Texas

- Migration to Travis County, Texas in 2015-2019: 13

- Migration from Travis County, Texas to Jones County, Texas: 41

- Net migration: 28 to Jones County, Texas

#25. York County, Pennsylvania

- Migration to York County, Pennsylvania in 2015-2019: 14

- Migration from York County, Pennsylvania to Jones County, Texas: 0

- Net migration: 14 to York County, Pennsylvania

#24. Erath County, Texas

- Migration to Erath County, Texas in 2015-2019: 15

- Migration from Erath County, Texas to Jones County, Texas: 9

- Net migration: 6 to Erath County, Texas

#23. Terry County, Texas

- Migration to Terry County, Texas in 2015-2019: 15

- Migration from Terry County, Texas to Jones County, Texas: 11

- Net migration: 4 to Terry County, Texas

#22. Kitsap County, Washington

- Migration to Kitsap County, Washington in 2015-2019: 16

- Migration from Kitsap County, Washington to Jones County, Texas: 0

- Net migration: 16 to Kitsap County, Washington

#21. Cherokee County, Texas

- Migration to Cherokee County, Texas in 2015-2019: 17

- Migration from Cherokee County, Texas to Jones County, Texas: 0

- Net migration: 17 to Cherokee County, Texas

#20. Freestone County, Texas

- Migration to Freestone County, Texas in 2015-2019: 18

- Migration from Freestone County, Texas to Jones County, Texas: 0

- Net migration: 18 to Freestone County, Texas

#19. Callahan County, Texas

- Migration to Callahan County, Texas in 2015-2019: 21

- Migration from Callahan County, Texas to Jones County, Texas: 2

- Net migration: 19 to Callahan County, Texas

#18. Brown County, Texas

- Migration to Brown County, Texas in 2015-2019: 26

- Migration from Brown County, Texas to Jones County, Texas: 59

- Net migration: 33 to Jones County, Texas

#17. Walker County, Texas

- Migration to Walker County, Texas in 2015-2019: 26

- Migration from Walker County, Texas to Jones County, Texas: 77

- Net migration: 51 to Jones County, Texas

#16. Dawson County, Texas

- Migration to Dawson County, Texas in 2015-2019: 27

- Migration from Dawson County, Texas to Jones County, Texas: 80

- Net migration: 53 to Jones County, Texas

#15. Pershing County, Nevada

- Migration to Pershing County, Nevada in 2015-2019: 31

- Migration from Pershing County, Nevada to Jones County, Texas: 0

- Net migration: 31 to Pershing County, Nevada

#14. Harris County, Texas

- Migration to Harris County, Texas in 2015-2019: 32

- Migration from Harris County, Texas to Jones County, Texas: 74

- Net migration: 42 to Jones County, Texas

#13. Mitchell County, Texas

- Migration to Mitchell County, Texas in 2015-2019: 33

- Migration from Mitchell County, Texas to Jones County, Texas: 15

- Net migration: 18 to Mitchell County, Texas

#12. Nolan County, Texas

- Migration to Nolan County, Texas in 2015-2019: 33

- Migration from Nolan County, Texas to Jones County, Texas: 19

- Net migration: 14 to Nolan County, Texas

#11. Lubbock County, Texas

- Migration to Lubbock County, Texas in 2015-2019: 33

- Migration from Lubbock County, Texas to Jones County, Texas: 69

- Net migration: 36 to Jones County, Texas

#10. Scurry County, Texas

- Migration to Scurry County, Texas in 2015-2019: 38

- Migration from Scurry County, Texas to Jones County, Texas: 16

- Net migration: 22 to Scurry County, Texas

#9. Hale County, Texas

- Migration to Hale County, Texas in 2015-2019: 45

- Migration from Hale County, Texas to Jones County, Texas: 27

- Net migration: 18 to Hale County, Texas

#8. Kaufman County, Texas

- Migration to Kaufman County, Texas in 2015-2019: 58

- Migration from Kaufman County, Texas to Jones County, Texas: 0

- Net migration: 58 to Kaufman County, Texas

#7. Milam County, Texas

- Migration to Milam County, Texas in 2015-2019: 61

- Migration from Milam County, Texas to Jones County, Texas: 0

- Net migration: 61 to Milam County, Texas

#6. Wichita County, Texas

- Migration to Wichita County, Texas in 2015-2019: 77

- Migration from Wichita County, Texas to Jones County, Texas: 71

- Net migration: 6 to Wichita County, Texas

#5. Douglas County, Georgia

- Migration to Douglas County, Georgia in 2015-2019: 87

- Migration from Douglas County, Georgia to Jones County, Texas: 0

- Net migration: 87 to Douglas County, Georgia

#4. Dallas County, Texas

- Migration to Dallas County, Texas in 2015-2019: 88

- Migration from Dallas County, Texas to Jones County, Texas: 397

- Net migration: 309 to Jones County, Texas

#3. Jack County, Texas

- Migration to Jack County, Texas in 2015-2019: 95

- Migration from Jack County, Texas to Jones County, Texas: 23

- Net migration: 72 to Jack County, Texas

#2. Anderson County, Texas

- Migration to Anderson County, Texas in 2015-2019: 111

- Migration from Anderson County, Texas to Jones County, Texas: 72

- Net migration: 39 to Anderson County, Texas

#1. Taylor County, Texas

- Migration to Taylor County, Texas in 2015-2019: 664

- Migration from Taylor County, Texas to Jones County, Texas: 622

- Net migration: 42 to Taylor County, Texas