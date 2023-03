Where people in Williamson County, TX are moving to most right now

Larry D. Moore // Wikimedia Commons

Where people in Williamson County, TX are moving to most

To learn more about migration patterns in the U.S., Stacker compiled a list of where people in Williamson County, Texas are moving to the most using data from the U.S. Census Bureau . Counties and county equivalents are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to the county from Williamson County, TX between 2015 and 2019. Ties were broken by gross migration.

#30. El Paso County, Texas

- Migration to El Paso County, Texas in 2015-2019: 162

- Migration from El Paso County, Texas to Williamson County, Texas: 284

- Net migration: 122 to Williamson County, Texas

#29. Oklahoma County, Oklahoma

- Migration to Oklahoma County, Oklahoma in 2015-2019: 167

- Migration from Oklahoma County, Oklahoma to Williamson County, Texas: 0

- Net migration: 167 to Oklahoma County, Oklahoma

#28. Coryell County, Texas

- Migration to Coryell County, Texas in 2015-2019: 183

- Migration from Coryell County, Texas to Williamson County, Texas: 210

- Net migration: 27 to Williamson County, Texas

#27. Smith County, Texas

- Migration to Smith County, Texas in 2015-2019: 187

- Migration from Smith County, Texas to Williamson County, Texas: 70

- Net migration: 117 to Smith County, Texas

#26. Douglas County, Colorado

- Migration to Douglas County, Colorado in 2015-2019: 189

- Migration from Douglas County, Colorado to Williamson County, Texas: 39

- Net migration: 150 to Douglas County, Colorado

#25. Lee County, Texas

- Migration to Lee County, Texas in 2015-2019: 200

- Migration from Lee County, Texas to Williamson County, Texas: 21

- Net migration: 179 to Lee County, Texas

#24. Bastrop County, Texas

- Migration to Bastrop County, Texas in 2015-2019: 204

- Migration from Bastrop County, Texas to Williamson County, Texas: 324

- Net migration: 120 to Williamson County, Texas

#23. Gwinnett County, Georgia

- Migration to Gwinnett County, Georgia in 2015-2019: 207

- Migration from Gwinnett County, Georgia to Williamson County, Texas: 0

- Net migration: 207 to Gwinnett County, Georgia

#22. Hidalgo County, Texas

- Migration to Hidalgo County, Texas in 2015-2019: 208

- Migration from Hidalgo County, Texas to Williamson County, Texas: 425

- Net migration: 217 to Williamson County, Texas

#21. Lampasas County, Texas

- Migration to Lampasas County, Texas in 2015-2019: 212

- Migration from Lampasas County, Texas to Williamson County, Texas: 235

- Net migration: 23 to Williamson County, Texas

#20. Clark County, Nevada

- Migration to Clark County, Nevada in 2015-2019: 215

- Migration from Clark County, Nevada to Williamson County, Texas: 152

- Net migration: 63 to Clark County, Nevada

#19. Cameron County, Texas

- Migration to Cameron County, Texas in 2015-2019: 215

- Migration from Cameron County, Texas to Williamson County, Texas: 211

- Net migration: 4 to Cameron County, Texas

#18. Caldwell County, Texas

- Migration to Caldwell County, Texas in 2015-2019: 224

- Migration from Caldwell County, Texas to Williamson County, Texas: 0

- Net migration: 224 to Caldwell County, Texas

#17. McLennan County, Texas

- Migration to McLennan County, Texas in 2015-2019: 241

- Migration from McLennan County, Texas to Williamson County, Texas: 155

- Net migration: 86 to McLennan County, Texas

#16. King County, Washington

- Migration to King County, Washington in 2015-2019: 272

- Migration from King County, Washington to Williamson County, Texas: 235

- Net migration: 37 to King County, Washington

#15. Nueces County, Texas

- Migration to Nueces County, Texas in 2015-2019: 302

- Migration from Nueces County, Texas to Williamson County, Texas: 453

- Net migration: 151 to Williamson County, Texas

#14. Maverick County, Texas

- Migration to Maverick County, Texas in 2015-2019: 323

- Migration from Maverick County, Texas to Williamson County, Texas: 0

- Net migration: 323 to Maverick County, Texas

#13. Lubbock County, Texas

- Migration to Lubbock County, Texas in 2015-2019: 336

- Migration from Lubbock County, Texas to Williamson County, Texas: 226

- Net migration: 110 to Lubbock County, Texas

#12. Denton County, Texas

- Migration to Denton County, Texas in 2015-2019: 364

- Migration from Denton County, Texas to Williamson County, Texas: 211

- Net migration: 153 to Denton County, Texas

#11. Brazos County, Texas

- Migration to Brazos County, Texas in 2015-2019: 485

- Migration from Brazos County, Texas to Williamson County, Texas: 638

- Net migration: 153 to Williamson County, Texas

#10. Maricopa County, Arizona

- Migration to Maricopa County, Arizona in 2015-2019: 498

- Migration from Maricopa County, Arizona to Williamson County, Texas: 199

- Net migration: 299 to Maricopa County, Arizona

#9. Hays County, Texas

- Migration to Hays County, Texas in 2015-2019: 568

- Migration from Hays County, Texas to Williamson County, Texas: 749

- Net migration: 181 to Williamson County, Texas

#8. Bexar County, Texas

- Migration to Bexar County, Texas in 2015-2019: 603

- Migration from Bexar County, Texas to Williamson County, Texas: 1,394

- Net migration: 791 to Williamson County, Texas

#7. Collin County, Texas

- Migration to Collin County, Texas in 2015-2019: 617

- Migration from Collin County, Texas to Williamson County, Texas: 673

- Net migration: 56 to Williamson County, Texas

#6. Burnet County, Texas

- Migration to Burnet County, Texas in 2015-2019: 633

- Migration from Burnet County, Texas to Williamson County, Texas: 106

- Net migration: 527 to Burnet County, Texas

#5. Tarrant County, Texas

- Migration to Tarrant County, Texas in 2015-2019: 686

- Migration from Tarrant County, Texas to Williamson County, Texas: 926

- Net migration: 240 to Williamson County, Texas

#4. Dallas County, Texas

- Migration to Dallas County, Texas in 2015-2019: 733

- Migration from Dallas County, Texas to Williamson County, Texas: 646

- Net migration: 87 to Dallas County, Texas

#3. Harris County, Texas

- Migration to Harris County, Texas in 2015-2019: 926

- Migration from Harris County, Texas to Williamson County, Texas: 1,400

- Net migration: 474 to Williamson County, Texas

#2. Bell County, Texas

- Migration to Bell County, Texas in 2015-2019: 1,553

- Migration from Bell County, Texas to Williamson County, Texas: 1,227

- Net migration: 326 to Bell County, Texas

#1. Travis County, Texas

- Migration to Travis County, Texas in 2015-2019: 10,143

- Migration from Travis County, Texas to Williamson County, Texas: 17,170

- Net migration: 7,027 to Williamson County, Texas