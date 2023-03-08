Open in App
Rutherford County, TN
See more from this location?
Stacker

Where people in Rutherford County, TN are moving to most right now

By Stacker,

3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DqaVS_0lC8jEWA00
Canva

Where people in Rutherford County, TN are moving to most

To learn more about migration patterns in the U.S., Stacker compiled a list of where people in Rutherford County, Tennessee are moving to the most using data from the U.S. Census Bureau . Counties and county equivalents are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to the county from Rutherford County, TN between 2015 and 2019. Ties were broken by gross migration.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39ASfd_0lC8jEWA00
Aualliso // Wikimedia Commons

#30. Mitchell County, Texas

- Migration to Mitchell County, Texas in 2015-2019: 139
- Migration from Mitchell County, Texas to Rutherford County, Tennessee: 0
- Net migration: 139 to Mitchell County, Texas

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14iiE5_0lC8jEWA00
Christina Blust // Wikimedia Commons

#29. Humphreys County, Tennessee

- Migration to Humphreys County, Tennessee in 2015-2019: 139
- Migration from Humphreys County, Tennessee to Rutherford County, Tennessee: 31
- Net migration: 108 to Humphreys County, Tennessee

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cNRo3_0lC8jEWA00
Woodlot // Wikimedia Commons

#28. Harrison County, Mississippi

- Migration to Harrison County, Mississippi in 2015-2019: 142
- Migration from Harrison County, Mississippi to Rutherford County, Tennessee: 138
- Net migration: 4 to Harrison County, Mississippi

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20KHPv_0lC8jEWA00
Alan Botting // Wikimedia Commons

#27. Dallas County, Texas

- Migration to Dallas County, Texas in 2015-2019: 149
- Migration from Dallas County, Texas to Rutherford County, Tennessee: 0
- Net migration: 149 to Dallas County, Texas

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AO6B8_0lC8jEWA00
Canva

#26. Maury County, Tennessee

- Migration to Maury County, Tennessee in 2015-2019: 150
- Migration from Maury County, Tennessee to Rutherford County, Tennessee: 600
- Net migration: 450 to Rutherford County, Tennessee

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1p8uLv_0lC8jEWA00
Cj4258 // Wikimedia Commons

#25. Henry County, Tennessee

- Migration to Henry County, Tennessee in 2015-2019: 152
- Migration from Henry County, Tennessee to Rutherford County, Tennessee: 23
- Net migration: 129 to Henry County, Tennessee

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UmTcd_0lC8jEWA00
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#24. Maricopa County, Arizona

- Migration to Maricopa County, Arizona in 2015-2019: 154
- Migration from Maricopa County, Arizona to Rutherford County, Tennessee: 101
- Net migration: 53 to Maricopa County, Arizona

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZTVfW_0lC8jEWA00
Brian Stansberry // Wikimedia Commons

#23. Franklin County, Tennessee

- Migration to Franklin County, Tennessee in 2015-2019: 159
- Migration from Franklin County, Tennessee to Rutherford County, Tennessee: 33
- Net migration: 126 to Franklin County, Tennessee

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48TVw9_0lC8jEWA00
Brian Stansberry // Wikimedia Commons

#22. Weakley County, Tennessee

- Migration to Weakley County, Tennessee in 2015-2019: 162
- Migration from Weakley County, Tennessee to Rutherford County, Tennessee: 239
- Net migration: 77 to Rutherford County, Tennessee

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SSrgf_0lC8jEWA00
Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#21. Warrick County, Indiana

- Migration to Warrick County, Indiana in 2015-2019: 166
- Migration from Warrick County, Indiana to Rutherford County, Tennessee: 0
- Net migration: 166 to Warrick County, Indiana

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DdKPg_0lC8jEWA00
KudzuVine // Wikimedia Commons

#20. Catoosa County, Georgia

- Migration to Catoosa County, Georgia in 2015-2019: 168
- Migration from Catoosa County, Georgia to Rutherford County, Tennessee: 0
- Net migration: 168 to Catoosa County, Georgia

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ThHWx_0lC8jEWA00
Andrew Jameson // Wikimedia Commons

#19. Oakland County, Michigan

- Migration to Oakland County, Michigan in 2015-2019: 172
- Migration from Oakland County, Michigan to Rutherford County, Tennessee: 0
- Net migration: 172 to Oakland County, Michigan

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UHoB3_0lC8jEWA00
Canadian2006 // Wikimedia Commons

#18. Somerset County, Pennsylvania

- Migration to Somerset County, Pennsylvania in 2015-2019: 176
- Migration from Somerset County, Pennsylvania to Rutherford County, Tennessee: 0
- Net migration: 176 to Somerset County, Pennsylvania

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DCaQn_0lC8jEWA00
Brian Stansberry // Wikimedia Commons

#17. Washington County, Tennessee

- Migration to Washington County, Tennessee in 2015-2019: 185
- Migration from Washington County, Tennessee to Rutherford County, Tennessee: 29
- Net migration: 156 to Washington County, Tennessee

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Cn6Rh_0lC8jEWA00
Brian Stansberry // Wikimedia Commons

#16. DeKalb County, Tennessee

- Migration to DeKalb County, Tennessee in 2015-2019: 187
- Migration from DeKalb County, Tennessee to Rutherford County, Tennessee: 92
- Net migration: 95 to DeKalb County, Tennessee

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1c0HqZ_0lC8jEWA00
Ichabod // Wikimedia Commons

#15. Lincoln County, Tennessee

- Migration to Lincoln County, Tennessee in 2015-2019: 189
- Migration from Lincoln County, Tennessee to Rutherford County, Tennessee: 82
- Net migration: 107 to Lincoln County, Tennessee

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48d8FW_0lC8jEWA00
Canva

#14. Montgomery County, Tennessee

- Migration to Montgomery County, Tennessee in 2015-2019: 204
- Migration from Montgomery County, Tennessee to Rutherford County, Tennessee: 1,123
- Net migration: 919 to Rutherford County, Tennessee

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fF9PA_0lC8jEWA00
Ichabod // Wikimedia Commons

#13. Bedford County, Tennessee

- Migration to Bedford County, Tennessee in 2015-2019: 214
- Migration from Bedford County, Tennessee to Rutherford County, Tennessee: 950
- Net migration: 736 to Rutherford County, Tennessee

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46DD8S_0lC8jEWA00
Brian Stansberry // Wikimedia Commons

#12. Putnam County, Tennessee

- Migration to Putnam County, Tennessee in 2015-2019: 218
- Migration from Putnam County, Tennessee to Rutherford County, Tennessee: 53
- Net migration: 165 to Putnam County, Tennessee

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UYc56_0lC8jEWA00
Ɱ // Wikimedia Commons

#11. Knox County, Tennessee

- Migration to Knox County, Tennessee in 2015-2019: 251
- Migration from Knox County, Tennessee to Rutherford County, Tennessee: 606
- Net migration: 355 to Rutherford County, Tennessee

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0x2dux_0lC8jEWA00
Zhukova Valentyna // Shutterstock

#10. Brevard County, Florida

- Migration to Brevard County, Florida in 2015-2019: 282
- Migration from Brevard County, Florida to Rutherford County, Tennessee: 0
- Net migration: 282 to Brevard County, Florida

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VQDfA_0lC8jEWA00
Brian Stansberry // Wikimedia Commons

#9. Robertson County, Tennessee

- Migration to Robertson County, Tennessee in 2015-2019: 293
- Migration from Robertson County, Tennessee to Rutherford County, Tennessee: 180
- Net migration: 113 to Robertson County, Tennessee

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1u1nco_0lC8jEWA00
Brian Stansberry // Wikimedia Commons

#8. Hamilton County, Tennessee

- Migration to Hamilton County, Tennessee in 2015-2019: 350
- Migration from Hamilton County, Tennessee to Rutherford County, Tennessee: 362
- Net migration: 12 to Rutherford County, Tennessee

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4W3Zsd_0lC8jEWA00
Ichabod // Wikimedia Commons

#7. Sumner County, Tennessee

- Migration to Sumner County, Tennessee in 2015-2019: 366
- Migration from Sumner County, Tennessee to Rutherford County, Tennessee: 356
- Net migration: 10 to Sumner County, Tennessee

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FdNtF_0lC8jEWA00
Pollinator // Wikimedia Commons

#6. Cannon County, Tennessee

- Migration to Cannon County, Tennessee in 2015-2019: 505
- Migration from Cannon County, Tennessee to Rutherford County, Tennessee: 202
- Net migration: 303 to Cannon County, Tennessee

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YBpv9_0lC8jEWA00
Brian Stansberry // Wikimedia Commons

#5. Coffee County, Tennessee

- Migration to Coffee County, Tennessee in 2015-2019: 603
- Migration from Coffee County, Tennessee to Rutherford County, Tennessee: 199
- Net migration: 404 to Coffee County, Tennessee

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=221MXD_0lC8jEWA00
Ichabod // Wikimedia Commons

#4. Wilson County, Tennessee

- Migration to Wilson County, Tennessee in 2015-2019: 804
- Migration from Wilson County, Tennessee to Rutherford County, Tennessee: 713
- Net migration: 91 to Wilson County, Tennessee

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32tpwf_0lC8jEWA00
Canva

#3. Williamson County, Tennessee

- Migration to Williamson County, Tennessee in 2015-2019: 1,030
- Migration from Williamson County, Tennessee to Rutherford County, Tennessee: 673
- Net migration: 357 to Williamson County, Tennessee

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yW7nV_0lC8jEWA00
Canva

#2. Shelby County, Tennessee

- Migration to Shelby County, Tennessee in 2015-2019: 1,220
- Migration from Shelby County, Tennessee to Rutherford County, Tennessee: 424
- Net migration: 796 to Shelby County, Tennessee

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08y0ug_0lC8jEWA00
Canva

#1. Davidson County, Tennessee

- Migration to Davidson County, Tennessee in 2015-2019: 2,956
- Migration from Davidson County, Tennessee to Rutherford County, Tennessee: 6,126
- Net migration: 3,170 to Rutherford County, Tennessee

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Busy weekend in Nashville has human trafficking advocates on alert
Nashville, TN1 day ago
Lebanon event raising money for man injured in boating accident
Lebanon, TN15 hours ago
One dead, one hospitalized in house fire
Nashville, TN2 days ago
Missing Murfreesboro Teen: Cashara Johnson
Murfreesboro, TN1 day ago
Big Music Stars Join LGBTQ+ ‘Love Rising’ Benefit Concert in Tennessee
Nashville, TN1 day ago
Volunteers honor fallen Tennessee National Guardsman with hundreds of flags
Gallatin, TN1 day ago
“Slay hate” rally draws hundreds in Nashville
Nashville, TN1 day ago
Former patient of convicted Tennessee doctor reacts to his sentencing
Madison, AL3 days ago
Hundreds protest Tennessee laws affecting LGBTQ community
Nashville, TN2 days ago
2 Tennessee Cities Ranked Among The Rudest Cities In The U.S.
Memphis, TN2 days ago
Water flows from historic Nashville reservoir into yards
Nashville, TN22 hours ago
Teenager Flown To Hospital After Christian County Pursuit
Hopkinsville, KY1 day ago
Bill to halve Metro Council size signed by Gov. Bill Lee
Nashville, TN2 days ago
Lawsuit claims officer involved in deadly I-65 shooting had ‘longstanding disciplinary history’
Nashville, TN1 day ago
Volunteers needed ahead of Tennessee National Guardsman's funeral
Gallatin, TN2 days ago
Donelson tenant feels trapped waiting on apartment repairs
Nashville, TN1 day ago
Tennessee doctor, wife get 20 years in federal prison for illegally distributing opioids in Alabama
Lewisburg, TN4 days ago
‘We’re not turning in names; we’re turning in guns’: 54 guns surrendered to Nashville churches
Nashville, TN1 day ago
Champy’s Famous Fried Chicken Opening Smyrna Location
Smyrna, TN1 day ago
The World's Longest Bar Set to Open in Tennessee
Shelbyville, TN2 days ago
Tennessee tree owners' rights and responsibilities come to light after storm
Nashville, TN3 days ago
Deadly road rage shooting investigation outside Walmart in Hermitage
Nashville, TN17 hours ago
Metro to close homeless encampment at Wentworth-Caldwell Park
Nashville, TN1 day ago
Drug bust lands McMinnville woman behind bars
Mcminnville, TN3 days ago
Nashville’s ‘Top 10 Most Wanted’ fugitives: Week of March 8
Nashville, TN3 days ago
Which store has the cheapest groceries in Nashville?
Nashville, TN1 day ago
Hendersonville police fight juvenile crime with harsh punishments
Hendersonville, TN2 days ago
Cookeville Massage and Bodywork open for business in Cookeville
Cookeville, TN1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy