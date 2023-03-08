Where people in Rutherford County, TN are moving to most right now

Canva

Where people in Rutherford County, TN are moving to most

To learn more about migration patterns in the U.S., Stacker compiled a list of where people in Rutherford County, Tennessee are moving to the most using data from the U.S. Census Bureau . Counties and county equivalents are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to the county from Rutherford County, TN between 2015 and 2019. Ties were broken by gross migration.

#30. Mitchell County, Texas

- Migration to Mitchell County, Texas in 2015-2019: 139

- Migration from Mitchell County, Texas to Rutherford County, Tennessee: 0

- Net migration: 139 to Mitchell County, Texas

#29. Humphreys County, Tennessee

- Migration to Humphreys County, Tennessee in 2015-2019: 139

- Migration from Humphreys County, Tennessee to Rutherford County, Tennessee: 31

- Net migration: 108 to Humphreys County, Tennessee

#28. Harrison County, Mississippi

- Migration to Harrison County, Mississippi in 2015-2019: 142

- Migration from Harrison County, Mississippi to Rutherford County, Tennessee: 138

- Net migration: 4 to Harrison County, Mississippi

#27. Dallas County, Texas

- Migration to Dallas County, Texas in 2015-2019: 149

- Migration from Dallas County, Texas to Rutherford County, Tennessee: 0

- Net migration: 149 to Dallas County, Texas

#26. Maury County, Tennessee

- Migration to Maury County, Tennessee in 2015-2019: 150

- Migration from Maury County, Tennessee to Rutherford County, Tennessee: 600

- Net migration: 450 to Rutherford County, Tennessee

#25. Henry County, Tennessee

- Migration to Henry County, Tennessee in 2015-2019: 152

- Migration from Henry County, Tennessee to Rutherford County, Tennessee: 23

- Net migration: 129 to Henry County, Tennessee

#24. Maricopa County, Arizona

- Migration to Maricopa County, Arizona in 2015-2019: 154

- Migration from Maricopa County, Arizona to Rutherford County, Tennessee: 101

- Net migration: 53 to Maricopa County, Arizona

#23. Franklin County, Tennessee

- Migration to Franklin County, Tennessee in 2015-2019: 159

- Migration from Franklin County, Tennessee to Rutherford County, Tennessee: 33

- Net migration: 126 to Franklin County, Tennessee

#22. Weakley County, Tennessee

- Migration to Weakley County, Tennessee in 2015-2019: 162

- Migration from Weakley County, Tennessee to Rutherford County, Tennessee: 239

- Net migration: 77 to Rutherford County, Tennessee

#21. Warrick County, Indiana

- Migration to Warrick County, Indiana in 2015-2019: 166

- Migration from Warrick County, Indiana to Rutherford County, Tennessee: 0

- Net migration: 166 to Warrick County, Indiana

#20. Catoosa County, Georgia

- Migration to Catoosa County, Georgia in 2015-2019: 168

- Migration from Catoosa County, Georgia to Rutherford County, Tennessee: 0

- Net migration: 168 to Catoosa County, Georgia

#19. Oakland County, Michigan

- Migration to Oakland County, Michigan in 2015-2019: 172

- Migration from Oakland County, Michigan to Rutherford County, Tennessee: 0

- Net migration: 172 to Oakland County, Michigan

#18. Somerset County, Pennsylvania

- Migration to Somerset County, Pennsylvania in 2015-2019: 176

- Migration from Somerset County, Pennsylvania to Rutherford County, Tennessee: 0

- Net migration: 176 to Somerset County, Pennsylvania

#17. Washington County, Tennessee

- Migration to Washington County, Tennessee in 2015-2019: 185

- Migration from Washington County, Tennessee to Rutherford County, Tennessee: 29

- Net migration: 156 to Washington County, Tennessee

#16. DeKalb County, Tennessee

- Migration to DeKalb County, Tennessee in 2015-2019: 187

- Migration from DeKalb County, Tennessee to Rutherford County, Tennessee: 92

- Net migration: 95 to DeKalb County, Tennessee

#15. Lincoln County, Tennessee

- Migration to Lincoln County, Tennessee in 2015-2019: 189

- Migration from Lincoln County, Tennessee to Rutherford County, Tennessee: 82

- Net migration: 107 to Lincoln County, Tennessee

#14. Montgomery County, Tennessee

- Migration to Montgomery County, Tennessee in 2015-2019: 204

- Migration from Montgomery County, Tennessee to Rutherford County, Tennessee: 1,123

- Net migration: 919 to Rutherford County, Tennessee

#13. Bedford County, Tennessee

- Migration to Bedford County, Tennessee in 2015-2019: 214

- Migration from Bedford County, Tennessee to Rutherford County, Tennessee: 950

- Net migration: 736 to Rutherford County, Tennessee

#12. Putnam County, Tennessee

- Migration to Putnam County, Tennessee in 2015-2019: 218

- Migration from Putnam County, Tennessee to Rutherford County, Tennessee: 53

- Net migration: 165 to Putnam County, Tennessee

#11. Knox County, Tennessee

- Migration to Knox County, Tennessee in 2015-2019: 251

- Migration from Knox County, Tennessee to Rutherford County, Tennessee: 606

- Net migration: 355 to Rutherford County, Tennessee

#10. Brevard County, Florida

- Migration to Brevard County, Florida in 2015-2019: 282

- Migration from Brevard County, Florida to Rutherford County, Tennessee: 0

- Net migration: 282 to Brevard County, Florida

#9. Robertson County, Tennessee

- Migration to Robertson County, Tennessee in 2015-2019: 293

- Migration from Robertson County, Tennessee to Rutherford County, Tennessee: 180

- Net migration: 113 to Robertson County, Tennessee

#8. Hamilton County, Tennessee

- Migration to Hamilton County, Tennessee in 2015-2019: 350

- Migration from Hamilton County, Tennessee to Rutherford County, Tennessee: 362

- Net migration: 12 to Rutherford County, Tennessee

#7. Sumner County, Tennessee

- Migration to Sumner County, Tennessee in 2015-2019: 366

- Migration from Sumner County, Tennessee to Rutherford County, Tennessee: 356

- Net migration: 10 to Sumner County, Tennessee

#6. Cannon County, Tennessee

- Migration to Cannon County, Tennessee in 2015-2019: 505

- Migration from Cannon County, Tennessee to Rutherford County, Tennessee: 202

- Net migration: 303 to Cannon County, Tennessee

#5. Coffee County, Tennessee

- Migration to Coffee County, Tennessee in 2015-2019: 603

- Migration from Coffee County, Tennessee to Rutherford County, Tennessee: 199

- Net migration: 404 to Coffee County, Tennessee

#4. Wilson County, Tennessee

- Migration to Wilson County, Tennessee in 2015-2019: 804

- Migration from Wilson County, Tennessee to Rutherford County, Tennessee: 713

- Net migration: 91 to Wilson County, Tennessee

#3. Williamson County, Tennessee

- Migration to Williamson County, Tennessee in 2015-2019: 1,030

- Migration from Williamson County, Tennessee to Rutherford County, Tennessee: 673

- Net migration: 357 to Williamson County, Tennessee

#2. Shelby County, Tennessee

- Migration to Shelby County, Tennessee in 2015-2019: 1,220

- Migration from Shelby County, Tennessee to Rutherford County, Tennessee: 424

- Net migration: 796 to Shelby County, Tennessee

#1. Davidson County, Tennessee

- Migration to Davidson County, Tennessee in 2015-2019: 2,956

- Migration from Davidson County, Tennessee to Rutherford County, Tennessee: 6,126

- Net migration: 3,170 to Rutherford County, Tennessee