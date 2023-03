Where people in Waukesha County, WI are moving to most right now

pasa47 // Wikimedia Commons

Where people in Waukesha County, WI are moving to most

To learn more about migration patterns in the U.S., Stacker compiled a list of where people in Waukesha County, Wisconsin are moving to the most using data from the U.S. Census Bureau . Counties and county equivalents are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to the county from Waukesha County, WI between 2015 and 2019. Ties were broken by gross migration.

#30. Harris County, Texas

- Migration to Harris County, Texas in 2015-2019: 102

- Migration from Harris County, Texas to Waukesha County, Wisconsin: 11

- Net migration: 91 to Harris County, Texas

#29. Los Angeles County, California

- Migration to Los Angeles County, California in 2015-2019: 109

- Migration from Los Angeles County, California to Waukesha County, Wisconsin: 0

- Net migration: 109 to Los Angeles County, California

#28. Grant County, Wisconsin

- Migration to Grant County, Wisconsin in 2015-2019: 122

- Migration from Grant County, Wisconsin to Waukesha County, Wisconsin: 60

- Net migration: 62 to Grant County, Wisconsin

#27. Pasco County, Florida

- Migration to Pasco County, Florida in 2015-2019: 137

- Migration from Pasco County, Florida to Waukesha County, Wisconsin: 0

- Net migration: 137 to Pasco County, Florida

#26. Kane County, Illinois

- Migration to Kane County, Illinois in 2015-2019: 146

- Migration from Kane County, Illinois to Waukesha County, Wisconsin: 72

- Net migration: 74 to Kane County, Illinois

#25. Charlotte County, Florida

- Migration to Charlotte County, Florida in 2015-2019: 148

- Migration from Charlotte County, Florida to Waukesha County, Wisconsin: 0

- Net migration: 148 to Charlotte County, Florida

#24. Rock County, Wisconsin

- Migration to Rock County, Wisconsin in 2015-2019: 152

- Migration from Rock County, Wisconsin to Waukesha County, Wisconsin: 19

- Net migration: 133 to Rock County, Wisconsin

#23. Kenosha County, Wisconsin

- Migration to Kenosha County, Wisconsin in 2015-2019: 165

- Migration from Kenosha County, Wisconsin to Waukesha County, Wisconsin: 250

- Net migration: 85 to Waukesha County, Wisconsin

#22. Monroe County, Wisconsin

- Migration to Monroe County, Wisconsin in 2015-2019: 169

- Migration from Monroe County, Wisconsin to Waukesha County, Wisconsin: 5

- Net migration: 164 to Monroe County, Wisconsin

#21. Cook County, Illinois

- Migration to Cook County, Illinois in 2015-2019: 169

- Migration from Cook County, Illinois to Waukesha County, Wisconsin: 217

- Net migration: 48 to Waukesha County, Wisconsin

#20. Contra Costa County, California

- Migration to Contra Costa County, California in 2015-2019: 174

- Migration from Contra Costa County, California to Waukesha County, Wisconsin: 0

- Net migration: 174 to Contra Costa County, California

#19. Outagamie County, Wisconsin

- Migration to Outagamie County, Wisconsin in 2015-2019: 182

- Migration from Outagamie County, Wisconsin to Waukesha County, Wisconsin: 62

- Net migration: 120 to Outagamie County, Wisconsin

#18. McHenry County, Illinois

- Migration to McHenry County, Illinois in 2015-2019: 187

- Migration from McHenry County, Illinois to Waukesha County, Wisconsin: 48

- Net migration: 139 to McHenry County, Illinois

#17. Cobb County, Georgia

- Migration to Cobb County, Georgia in 2015-2019: 193

- Migration from Cobb County, Georgia to Waukesha County, Wisconsin: 13

- Net migration: 180 to Cobb County, Georgia

#16. Pinal County, Arizona

- Migration to Pinal County, Arizona in 2015-2019: 199

- Migration from Pinal County, Arizona to Waukesha County, Wisconsin: 0

- Net migration: 199 to Pinal County, Arizona

#15. Ozaukee County, Wisconsin

- Migration to Ozaukee County, Wisconsin in 2015-2019: 220

- Migration from Ozaukee County, Wisconsin to Waukesha County, Wisconsin: 247

- Net migration: 27 to Waukesha County, Wisconsin

#14. Dodge County, Wisconsin

- Migration to Dodge County, Wisconsin in 2015-2019: 221

- Migration from Dodge County, Wisconsin to Waukesha County, Wisconsin: 243

- Net migration: 22 to Waukesha County, Wisconsin

#13. Lake County, Illinois

- Migration to Lake County, Illinois in 2015-2019: 224

- Migration from Lake County, Illinois to Waukesha County, Wisconsin: 118

- Net migration: 106 to Lake County, Illinois

#12. Brown County, Wisconsin

- Migration to Brown County, Wisconsin in 2015-2019: 235

- Migration from Brown County, Wisconsin to Waukesha County, Wisconsin: 231

- Net migration: 4 to Brown County, Wisconsin

#11. Bastrop County, Texas

- Migration to Bastrop County, Texas in 2015-2019: 263

- Migration from Bastrop County, Texas to Waukesha County, Wisconsin: 0

- Net migration: 263 to Bastrop County, Texas

#10. La Crosse County, Wisconsin

- Migration to La Crosse County, Wisconsin in 2015-2019: 417

- Migration from La Crosse County, Wisconsin to Waukesha County, Wisconsin: 51

- Net migration: 366 to La Crosse County, Wisconsin

#9. Hennepin County, Minnesota

- Migration to Hennepin County, Minnesota in 2015-2019: 432

- Migration from Hennepin County, Minnesota to Waukesha County, Wisconsin: 163

- Net migration: 269 to Hennepin County, Minnesota

#8. Maricopa County, Arizona

- Migration to Maricopa County, Arizona in 2015-2019: 458

- Migration from Maricopa County, Arizona to Waukesha County, Wisconsin: 42

- Net migration: 416 to Maricopa County, Arizona

#7. Winnebago County, Wisconsin

- Migration to Winnebago County, Wisconsin in 2015-2019: 526

- Migration from Winnebago County, Wisconsin to Waukesha County, Wisconsin: 82

- Net migration: 444 to Winnebago County, Wisconsin

#6. Racine County, Wisconsin

- Migration to Racine County, Wisconsin in 2015-2019: 617

- Migration from Racine County, Wisconsin to Waukesha County, Wisconsin: 369

- Net migration: 248 to Racine County, Wisconsin

#5. Walworth County, Wisconsin

- Migration to Walworth County, Wisconsin in 2015-2019: 824

- Migration from Walworth County, Wisconsin to Waukesha County, Wisconsin: 351

- Net migration: 473 to Walworth County, Wisconsin

#4. Jefferson County, Wisconsin

- Migration to Jefferson County, Wisconsin in 2015-2019: 932

- Migration from Jefferson County, Wisconsin to Waukesha County, Wisconsin: 681

- Net migration: 251 to Jefferson County, Wisconsin

#3. Washington County, Wisconsin

- Migration to Washington County, Wisconsin in 2015-2019: 1,374

- Migration from Washington County, Wisconsin to Waukesha County, Wisconsin: 1,065

- Net migration: 309 to Washington County, Wisconsin

#2. Dane County, Wisconsin

- Migration to Dane County, Wisconsin in 2015-2019: 1,906

- Migration from Dane County, Wisconsin to Waukesha County, Wisconsin: 837

- Net migration: 1,069 to Dane County, Wisconsin

#1. Milwaukee County, Wisconsin

- Migration to Milwaukee County, Wisconsin in 2015-2019: 6,158

- Migration from Milwaukee County, Wisconsin to Waukesha County, Wisconsin: 9,653

- Net migration: 3,495 to Waukesha County, Wisconsin