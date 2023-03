Where people in Tarrant County, TX are moving to most right now

Mark Fisher // Wikimedia Commons

Where people in Tarrant County, TX are moving to most

To learn more about migration patterns in the U.S., Stacker compiled a list of where people in Tarrant County, Texas are moving to the most using data from the U.S. Census Bureau . Counties and county equivalents are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to the county from Tarrant County, TX between 2015 and 2019. Ties were broken by gross migration.

#30. Wichita County, Texas

- Migration to Wichita County, Texas in 2015-2019: 465

- Migration from Wichita County, Texas to Tarrant County, Texas: 460

- Net migration: 5 to Wichita County, Texas

#29. Jones County, Texas

- Migration to Jones County, Texas in 2015-2019: 480

- Migration from Jones County, Texas to Tarrant County, Texas: 8

- Net migration: 472 to Jones County, Texas

#28. Hidalgo County, Texas

- Migration to Hidalgo County, Texas in 2015-2019: 505

- Migration from Hidalgo County, Texas to Tarrant County, Texas: 576

- Net migration: 71 to Tarrant County, Texas

#27. Maricopa County, Arizona

- Migration to Maricopa County, Arizona in 2015-2019: 536

- Migration from Maricopa County, Arizona to Tarrant County, Texas: 593

- Net migration: 57 to Tarrant County, Texas

#26. Tulsa County, Oklahoma

- Migration to Tulsa County, Oklahoma in 2015-2019: 540

- Migration from Tulsa County, Oklahoma to Tarrant County, Texas: 516

- Net migration: 24 to Tulsa County, Oklahoma

#25. Midland County, Texas

- Migration to Midland County, Texas in 2015-2019: 547

- Migration from Midland County, Texas to Tarrant County, Texas: 549

- Net migration: 2 to Tarrant County, Texas

#24. Kaufman County, Texas

- Migration to Kaufman County, Texas in 2015-2019: 575

- Migration from Kaufman County, Texas to Tarrant County, Texas: 402

- Net migration: 173 to Kaufman County, Texas

#23. Oklahoma County, Oklahoma

- Migration to Oklahoma County, Oklahoma in 2015-2019: 579

- Migration from Oklahoma County, Oklahoma to Tarrant County, Texas: 696

- Net migration: 117 to Tarrant County, Texas

#22. Erath County, Texas

- Migration to Erath County, Texas in 2015-2019: 581

- Migration from Erath County, Texas to Tarrant County, Texas: 403

- Net migration: 178 to Erath County, Texas

#21. Los Angeles County, California

- Migration to Los Angeles County, California in 2015-2019: 670

- Migration from Los Angeles County, California to Tarrant County, Texas: 1,374

- Net migration: 704 to Tarrant County, Texas

#20. Taylor County, Texas

- Migration to Taylor County, Texas in 2015-2019: 675

- Migration from Taylor County, Texas to Tarrant County, Texas: 442

- Net migration: 233 to Taylor County, Texas

#19. Orange County, Florida

- Migration to Orange County, Florida in 2015-2019: 712

- Migration from Orange County, Florida to Tarrant County, Texas: 400

- Net migration: 312 to Orange County, Florida

#18. Cleveland County, Oklahoma

- Migration to Cleveland County, Oklahoma in 2015-2019: 792

- Migration from Cleveland County, Oklahoma to Tarrant County, Texas: 334

- Net migration: 458 to Cleveland County, Oklahoma

#17. San Diego County, California

- Migration to San Diego County, California in 2015-2019: 848

- Migration from San Diego County, California to Tarrant County, Texas: 1,242

- Net migration: 394 to Tarrant County, Texas

#16. Montgomery County, Texas

- Migration to Montgomery County, Texas in 2015-2019: 874

- Migration from Montgomery County, Texas to Tarrant County, Texas: 397

- Net migration: 477 to Montgomery County, Texas

#15. Williamson County, Texas

- Migration to Williamson County, Texas in 2015-2019: 926

- Migration from Williamson County, Texas to Tarrant County, Texas: 686

- Net migration: 240 to Williamson County, Texas

#14. McLennan County, Texas

- Migration to McLennan County, Texas in 2015-2019: 993

- Migration from McLennan County, Texas to Tarrant County, Texas: 452

- Net migration: 541 to McLennan County, Texas

#13. Hood County, Texas

- Migration to Hood County, Texas in 2015-2019: 1,033

- Migration from Hood County, Texas to Tarrant County, Texas: 555

- Net migration: 478 to Hood County, Texas

#12. Bexar County, Texas

- Migration to Bexar County, Texas in 2015-2019: 1,219

- Migration from Bexar County, Texas to Tarrant County, Texas: 1,891

- Net migration: 672 to Tarrant County, Texas

#11. Brazos County, Texas

- Migration to Brazos County, Texas in 2015-2019: 1,254

- Migration from Brazos County, Texas to Tarrant County, Texas: 506

- Net migration: 748 to Brazos County, Texas

#10. Ellis County, Texas

- Migration to Ellis County, Texas in 2015-2019: 1,592

- Migration from Ellis County, Texas to Tarrant County, Texas: 1,019

- Net migration: 573 to Ellis County, Texas

#9. Lubbock County, Texas

- Migration to Lubbock County, Texas in 2015-2019: 1,710

- Migration from Lubbock County, Texas to Tarrant County, Texas: 1,330

- Net migration: 380 to Lubbock County, Texas

#8. Wise County, Texas

- Migration to Wise County, Texas in 2015-2019: 2,035

- Migration from Wise County, Texas to Tarrant County, Texas: 837

- Net migration: 1,198 to Wise County, Texas

#7. Travis County, Texas

- Migration to Travis County, Texas in 2015-2019: 2,460

- Migration from Travis County, Texas to Tarrant County, Texas: 908

- Net migration: 1,552 to Travis County, Texas

#6. Collin County, Texas

- Migration to Collin County, Texas in 2015-2019: 2,705

- Migration from Collin County, Texas to Tarrant County, Texas: 2,689

- Net migration: 16 to Collin County, Texas

#5. Harris County, Texas

- Migration to Harris County, Texas in 2015-2019: 2,937

- Migration from Harris County, Texas to Tarrant County, Texas: 3,047

- Net migration: 110 to Tarrant County, Texas

#4. Johnson County, Texas

- Migration to Johnson County, Texas in 2015-2019: 3,310

- Migration from Johnson County, Texas to Tarrant County, Texas: 4,020

- Net migration: 710 to Tarrant County, Texas

#3. Parker County, Texas

- Migration to Parker County, Texas in 2015-2019: 3,570

- Migration from Parker County, Texas to Tarrant County, Texas: 2,619

- Net migration: 951 to Parker County, Texas

#2. Denton County, Texas

- Migration to Denton County, Texas in 2015-2019: 8,217

- Migration from Denton County, Texas to Tarrant County, Texas: 5,303

- Net migration: 2,914 to Denton County, Texas

#1. Dallas County, Texas

- Migration to Dallas County, Texas in 2015-2019: 14,956

- Migration from Dallas County, Texas to Tarrant County, Texas: 19,963

- Net migration: 5,007 to Tarrant County, Texas