Where people in Orange County, TX are moving to most right now

Where people in Orange County, TX are moving to most

To learn more about migration patterns in the U.S., Stacker compiled a list of where people in Orange County, Texas are moving to the most using data from the U.S. Census Bureau . Counties and county equivalents are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to the county from Orange County, TX between 2015 and 2019. Ties were broken by gross migration.

#30. San Augustine County, Texas

- Migration to San Augustine County, Texas in 2015-2019: 29

- Migration from San Augustine County, Texas to Orange County, Texas: 132

- Net migration: 103 to Orange County, Texas

#29. Newton County, Texas

- Migration to Newton County, Texas in 2015-2019: 29

- Migration from Newton County, Texas to Orange County, Texas: 218

- Net migration: 189 to Orange County, Texas

#28. Tulsa County, Oklahoma

- Migration to Tulsa County, Oklahoma in 2015-2019: 30

- Migration from Tulsa County, Oklahoma to Orange County, Texas: 0

- Net migration: 30 to Tulsa County, Oklahoma

#27. DuPage County, Illinois

- Migration to DuPage County, Illinois in 2015-2019: 33

- Migration from DuPage County, Illinois to Orange County, Texas: 0

- Net migration: 33 to DuPage County, Illinois

#26. Virginia Beach city, Virginia

- Migration to Virginia Beach city, Virginia in 2015-2019: 34

- Migration from Virginia Beach city, Virginia to Orange County, Texas: 0

- Net migration: 34 to Virginia Beach city, Virginia

#25. Lubbock County, Texas

- Migration to Lubbock County, Texas in 2015-2019: 35

- Migration from Lubbock County, Texas to Orange County, Texas: 0

- Net migration: 35 to Lubbock County, Texas

#24. Fulton County, Georgia

- Migration to Fulton County, Georgia in 2015-2019: 36

- Migration from Fulton County, Georgia to Orange County, Texas: 0

- Net migration: 36 to Fulton County, Georgia

#23. Beauregard Parish, Louisiana

- Migration to Beauregard Parish, Louisiana in 2015-2019: 37

- Migration from Beauregard Parish, Louisiana to Orange County, Texas: 100

- Net migration: 63 to Orange County, Texas

#22. Pulaski County, Arkansas

- Migration to Pulaski County, Arkansas in 2015-2019: 41

- Migration from Pulaski County, Arkansas to Orange County, Texas: 0

- Net migration: 41 to Pulaski County, Arkansas

#21. Shelby County, Texas

- Migration to Shelby County, Texas in 2015-2019: 41

- Migration from Shelby County, Texas to Orange County, Texas: 0

- Net migration: 41 to Shelby County, Texas

#20. Liberty County, Texas

- Migration to Liberty County, Texas in 2015-2019: 43

- Migration from Liberty County, Texas to Orange County, Texas: 47

- Net migration: 4 to Orange County, Texas

#19. Rusk County, Texas

- Migration to Rusk County, Texas in 2015-2019: 43

- Migration from Rusk County, Texas to Orange County, Texas: 209

- Net migration: 166 to Orange County, Texas

#18. El Paso County, Colorado

- Migration to El Paso County, Colorado in 2015-2019: 44

- Migration from El Paso County, Colorado to Orange County, Texas: 15

- Net migration: 29 to El Paso County, Colorado

#17. Lake County, Illinois

- Migration to Lake County, Illinois in 2015-2019: 46

- Migration from Lake County, Illinois to Orange County, Texas: 0

- Net migration: 46 to Lake County, Illinois

#16. Denton County, Texas

- Migration to Denton County, Texas in 2015-2019: 46

- Migration from Denton County, Texas to Orange County, Texas: 0

- Net migration: 46 to Denton County, Texas

#15. Travis County, Texas

- Migration to Travis County, Texas in 2015-2019: 51

- Migration from Travis County, Texas to Orange County, Texas: 74

- Net migration: 23 to Orange County, Texas

#14. Jasper County, Texas

- Migration to Jasper County, Texas in 2015-2019: 55

- Migration from Jasper County, Texas to Orange County, Texas: 67

- Net migration: 12 to Orange County, Texas

#13. Walker County, Texas

- Migration to Walker County, Texas in 2015-2019: 60

- Migration from Walker County, Texas to Orange County, Texas: 6

- Net migration: 54 to Walker County, Texas

#12. Brazoria County, Texas

- Migration to Brazoria County, Texas in 2015-2019: 69

- Migration from Brazoria County, Texas to Orange County, Texas: 0

- Net migration: 69 to Brazoria County, Texas

#11. Tarrant County, Texas

- Migration to Tarrant County, Texas in 2015-2019: 88

- Migration from Tarrant County, Texas to Orange County, Texas: 31

- Net migration: 57 to Tarrant County, Texas

#10. Bell County, Texas

- Migration to Bell County, Texas in 2015-2019: 90

- Migration from Bell County, Texas to Orange County, Texas: 0

- Net migration: 90 to Bell County, Texas

#9. Calcasieu Parish, Louisiana

- Migration to Calcasieu Parish, Louisiana in 2015-2019: 101

- Migration from Calcasieu Parish, Louisiana to Orange County, Texas: 155

- Net migration: 54 to Orange County, Texas

#8. Kern County, California

- Migration to Kern County, California in 2015-2019: 103

- Migration from Kern County, California to Orange County, Texas: 0

- Net migration: 103 to Kern County, California

#7. Hinds County, Mississippi

- Migration to Hinds County, Mississippi in 2015-2019: 118

- Migration from Hinds County, Mississippi to Orange County, Texas: 0

- Net migration: 118 to Hinds County, Mississippi

#6. Williamson County, Texas

- Migration to Williamson County, Texas in 2015-2019: 118

- Migration from Williamson County, Texas to Orange County, Texas: 0

- Net migration: 118 to Williamson County, Texas

#5. Hardin County, Texas

- Migration to Hardin County, Texas in 2015-2019: 141

- Migration from Hardin County, Texas to Orange County, Texas: 342

- Net migration: 201 to Orange County, Texas

#4. Parker County, Texas

- Migration to Parker County, Texas in 2015-2019: 165

- Migration from Parker County, Texas to Orange County, Texas: 3

- Net migration: 162 to Parker County, Texas

#3. Harris County, Texas

- Migration to Harris County, Texas in 2015-2019: 204

- Migration from Harris County, Texas to Orange County, Texas: 240

- Net migration: 36 to Orange County, Texas

#2. Rapides Parish, Louisiana

- Migration to Rapides Parish, Louisiana in 2015-2019: 294

- Migration from Rapides Parish, Louisiana to Orange County, Texas: 0

- Net migration: 294 to Rapides Parish, Louisiana

#1. Jefferson County, Texas

- Migration to Jefferson County, Texas in 2015-2019: 1,195

- Migration from Jefferson County, Texas to Orange County, Texas: 934

- Net migration: 261 to Jefferson County, Texas