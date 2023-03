Where people in Guadalupe County, TX are moving to most right now

Larry D. Moore // Wikimedia Commons

Where people in Guadalupe County, TX are moving to most

To learn more about migration patterns in the U.S., Stacker compiled a list of where people in Guadalupe County, Texas are moving to the most using data from the U.S. Census Bureau . Counties and county equivalents are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to the county from Guadalupe County, TX between 2015 and 2019. Ties were broken by gross migration.

Travis K. Witt // Wikimedia Commons

#30. Wichita County, Texas

- Migration to Wichita County, Texas in 2015-2019: 62

- Migration from Wichita County, Texas to Guadalupe County, Texas: 65

- Net migration: 3 to Guadalupe County, Texas

Canva

#29. Nueces County, Texas

- Migration to Nueces County, Texas in 2015-2019: 65

- Migration from Nueces County, Texas to Guadalupe County, Texas: 148

- Net migration: 83 to Guadalupe County, Texas

Canva

#28. San Bernardino County, California

- Migration to San Bernardino County, California in 2015-2019: 72

- Migration from San Bernardino County, California to Guadalupe County, Texas: 27

- Net migration: 45 to San Bernardino County, California

Canva

#27. Rutherford County, Tennessee

- Migration to Rutherford County, Tennessee in 2015-2019: 74

- Migration from Rutherford County, Tennessee to Guadalupe County, Texas: 0

- Net migration: 74 to Rutherford County, Tennessee

Elred // Wikimedia Commons

#26. Lubbock County, Texas

- Migration to Lubbock County, Texas in 2015-2019: 75

- Migration from Lubbock County, Texas to Guadalupe County, Texas: 19

- Net migration: 56 to Lubbock County, Texas

Larry D. Moore // Wikimedia Commons

#25. Taylor County, Texas

- Migration to Taylor County, Texas in 2015-2019: 77

- Migration from Taylor County, Texas to Guadalupe County, Texas: 63

- Net migration: 14 to Taylor County, Texas

Larry D. Moore // Wikimedia Commons

#24. Williamson County, Texas

- Migration to Williamson County, Texas in 2015-2019: 80

- Migration from Williamson County, Texas to Guadalupe County, Texas: 91

- Net migration: 11 to Guadalupe County, Texas

TownCreative // Wikimedia Commons

#23. Montgomery County, Maryland

- Migration to Montgomery County, Maryland in 2015-2019: 81

- Migration from Montgomery County, Maryland to Guadalupe County, Texas: 92

- Net migration: 11 to Guadalupe County, Texas

Alan Levine // Wikimedia Commons

#22. Gila County, Arizona

- Migration to Gila County, Arizona in 2015-2019: 83

- Migration from Gila County, Arizona to Guadalupe County, Texas: 0

- Net migration: 83 to Gila County, Arizona

Nick Kelly / Faithlife Corporation

#21. Whatcom County, Washington

- Migration to Whatcom County, Washington in 2015-2019: 83

- Migration from Whatcom County, Washington to Guadalupe County, Texas: 0

- Net migration: 83 to Whatcom County, Washington

Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#20. Maricopa County, Arizona

- Migration to Maricopa County, Arizona in 2015-2019: 84

- Migration from Maricopa County, Arizona to Guadalupe County, Texas: 142

- Net migration: 58 to Guadalupe County, Texas

Larry D. Moore // Wikimedia Commons

#19. Falls County, Texas

- Migration to Falls County, Texas in 2015-2019: 88

- Migration from Falls County, Texas to Guadalupe County, Texas: 0

- Net migration: 88 to Falls County, Texas

Mick Watson from Atascocita, Texas // Wikimedia Commons

#18. Denton County, Texas

- Migration to Denton County, Texas in 2015-2019: 95

- Migration from Denton County, Texas to Guadalupe County, Texas: 80

- Net migration: 15 to Denton County, Texas

Aualliso // Wikimedia Commons

#17. Concho County, Texas

- Migration to Concho County, Texas in 2015-2019: 98

- Migration from Concho County, Texas to Guadalupe County, Texas: 0

- Net migration: 98 to Concho County, Texas

Michael Shake // Shutterstock

#16. Lucas County, Ohio

- Migration to Lucas County, Ohio in 2015-2019: 106

- Migration from Lucas County, Ohio to Guadalupe County, Texas: 0

- Net migration: 106 to Lucas County, Ohio

EncMstr // Wikimedia Commons

#15. Lincoln County, Oregon

- Migration to Lincoln County, Oregon in 2015-2019: 112

- Migration from Lincoln County, Oregon to Guadalupe County, Texas: 0

- Net migration: 112 to Lincoln County, Oregon

Ken Ratcliff // Wikimedia Commons

#14. Greene County, Ohio

- Migration to Greene County, Ohio in 2015-2019: 117

- Migration from Greene County, Ohio to Guadalupe County, Texas: 0

- Net migration: 117 to Greene County, Ohio

Reading Associate 17 // Wikimedia Commons

#13. Caldwell County, Texas

- Migration to Caldwell County, Texas in 2015-2019: 141

- Migration from Caldwell County, Texas to Guadalupe County, Texas: 82

- Net migration: 59 to Caldwell County, Texas

Larry D. Moore // Wikimedia Commons

#12. Brazos County, Texas

- Migration to Brazos County, Texas in 2015-2019: 164

- Migration from Brazos County, Texas to Guadalupe County, Texas: 26

- Net migration: 138 to Brazos County, Texas

Larry D. Moore // Wikimedia Commons

#11. Kerr County, Texas

- Migration to Kerr County, Texas in 2015-2019: 194

- Migration from Kerr County, Texas to Guadalupe County, Texas: 14

- Net migration: 180 to Kerr County, Texas

SG Arts // Shutterstock

#10. Midland County, Texas

- Migration to Midland County, Texas in 2015-2019: 216

- Migration from Midland County, Texas to Guadalupe County, Texas: 152

- Net migration: 64 to Midland County, Texas

Mark Fisher // Wikimedia Commons

#9. Tarrant County, Texas

- Migration to Tarrant County, Texas in 2015-2019: 225

- Migration from Tarrant County, Texas to Guadalupe County, Texas: 52

- Net migration: 173 to Tarrant County, Texas

天王星 // Wikimedia Commons

#8. Travis County, Texas

- Migration to Travis County, Texas in 2015-2019: 238

- Migration from Travis County, Texas to Guadalupe County, Texas: 248

- Net migration: 10 to Guadalupe County, Texas

Aualliso // Wikimedia Commons

#7. Bell County, Texas

- Migration to Bell County, Texas in 2015-2019: 270

- Migration from Bell County, Texas to Guadalupe County, Texas: 80

- Net migration: 190 to Bell County, Texas

Larry D. Moore // Wikimedia Commons

#6. Hardin County, Texas

- Migration to Hardin County, Texas in 2015-2019: 444

- Migration from Hardin County, Texas to Guadalupe County, Texas: 0

- Net migration: 444 to Hardin County, Texas

Larry D. Moore // Wikimedia Commons

#5. Wilson County, Texas

- Migration to Wilson County, Texas in 2015-2019: 445

- Migration from Wilson County, Texas to Guadalupe County, Texas: 144

- Net migration: 301 to Wilson County, Texas

Larry D. Moore // Wikimedia Commons

#4. Hays County, Texas

- Migration to Hays County, Texas in 2015-2019: 530

- Migration from Hays County, Texas to Guadalupe County, Texas: 299

- Net migration: 231 to Hays County, Texas

Jason Villanueva // Wikimedia Commons

#3. Harris County, Texas

- Migration to Harris County, Texas in 2015-2019: 831

- Migration from Harris County, Texas to Guadalupe County, Texas: 263

- Net migration: 568 to Harris County, Texas

Canva

#2. Comal County, Texas

- Migration to Comal County, Texas in 2015-2019: 1,466

- Migration from Comal County, Texas to Guadalupe County, Texas: 1,322

- Net migration: 144 to Comal County, Texas

Canva

#1. Bexar County, Texas

- Migration to Bexar County, Texas in 2015-2019: 3,436

- Migration from Bexar County, Texas to Guadalupe County, Texas: 2,749

- Net migration: 687 to Bexar County, Texas