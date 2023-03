Where people in Fort Bend County, TX are moving to most right now

Larry D. Moore // Wikimedia Commons

Where people in Fort Bend County, TX are moving to most

To learn more about migration patterns in the U.S., Stacker compiled a list of where people in Fort Bend County, Texas are moving to the most using data from the U.S. Census Bureau . Counties and county equivalents are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to the county from Fort Bend County, TX between 2015 and 2019. Ties were broken by gross migration.

#30. Jefferson County, Texas

- Migration to Jefferson County, Texas in 2015-2019: 172

- Migration from Jefferson County, Texas to Fort Bend County, Texas: 129

- Net migration: 43 to Jefferson County, Texas

#29. Kent County, Michigan

- Migration to Kent County, Michigan in 2015-2019: 173

- Migration from Kent County, Michigan to Fort Bend County, Texas: 0

- Net migration: 173 to Kent County, Michigan

#28. Ellis County, Texas

- Migration to Ellis County, Texas in 2015-2019: 178

- Migration from Ellis County, Texas to Fort Bend County, Texas: 86

- Net migration: 92 to Ellis County, Texas

#27. Comal County, Texas

- Migration to Comal County, Texas in 2015-2019: 189

- Migration from Comal County, Texas to Fort Bend County, Texas: 243

- Net migration: 54 to Fort Bend County, Texas

#26. King County, Washington

- Migration to King County, Washington in 2015-2019: 201

- Migration from King County, Washington to Fort Bend County, Texas: 40

- Net migration: 161 to King County, Washington

#25. Hall County, Georgia

- Migration to Hall County, Georgia in 2015-2019: 204

- Migration from Hall County, Georgia to Fort Bend County, Texas: 0

- Net migration: 204 to Hall County, Georgia

#24. Alameda County, California

- Migration to Alameda County, California in 2015-2019: 221

- Migration from Alameda County, California to Fort Bend County, Texas: 21

- Net migration: 200 to Alameda County, California

#23. Walker County, Texas

- Migration to Walker County, Texas in 2015-2019: 247

- Migration from Walker County, Texas to Fort Bend County, Texas: 149

- Net migration: 98 to Walker County, Texas

#22. Dallas County, Texas

- Migration to Dallas County, Texas in 2015-2019: 252

- Migration from Dallas County, Texas to Fort Bend County, Texas: 769

- Net migration: 517 to Fort Bend County, Texas

#21. Austin County, Texas

- Migration to Austin County, Texas in 2015-2019: 258

- Migration from Austin County, Texas to Fort Bend County, Texas: 157

- Net migration: 101 to Austin County, Texas

#20. Contra Costa County, California

- Migration to Contra Costa County, California in 2015-2019: 260

- Migration from Contra Costa County, California to Fort Bend County, Texas: 109

- Net migration: 151 to Contra Costa County, California

#19. Orange County, California

- Migration to Orange County, California in 2015-2019: 264

- Migration from Orange County, California to Fort Bend County, Texas: 88

- Net migration: 176 to Orange County, California

#18. Cook County, Illinois

- Migration to Cook County, Illinois in 2015-2019: 270

- Migration from Cook County, Illinois to Fort Bend County, Texas: 239

- Net migration: 31 to Cook County, Illinois

#17. Hays County, Texas

- Migration to Hays County, Texas in 2015-2019: 273

- Migration from Hays County, Texas to Fort Bend County, Texas: 637

- Net migration: 364 to Fort Bend County, Texas

#16. Los Angeles County, California

- Migration to Los Angeles County, California in 2015-2019: 274

- Migration from Los Angeles County, California to Fort Bend County, Texas: 222

- Net migration: 52 to Los Angeles County, California

#15. Waller County, Texas

- Migration to Waller County, Texas in 2015-2019: 285

- Migration from Waller County, Texas to Fort Bend County, Texas: 89

- Net migration: 196 to Waller County, Texas

#14. Cobb County, Georgia

- Migration to Cobb County, Georgia in 2015-2019: 297

- Migration from Cobb County, Georgia to Fort Bend County, Texas: 13

- Net migration: 284 to Cobb County, Georgia

#13. Williamson County, Texas

- Migration to Williamson County, Texas in 2015-2019: 308

- Migration from Williamson County, Texas to Fort Bend County, Texas: 54

- Net migration: 254 to Williamson County, Texas

#12. San Diego County, California

- Migration to San Diego County, California in 2015-2019: 324

- Migration from San Diego County, California to Fort Bend County, Texas: 109

- Net migration: 215 to San Diego County, California

#11. Collin County, Texas

- Migration to Collin County, Texas in 2015-2019: 355

- Migration from Collin County, Texas to Fort Bend County, Texas: 159

- Net migration: 196 to Collin County, Texas

#10. Tarrant County, Texas

- Migration to Tarrant County, Texas in 2015-2019: 364

- Migration from Tarrant County, Texas to Fort Bend County, Texas: 423

- Net migration: 59 to Fort Bend County, Texas

#9. Lubbock County, Texas

- Migration to Lubbock County, Texas in 2015-2019: 393

- Migration from Lubbock County, Texas to Fort Bend County, Texas: 24

- Net migration: 369 to Lubbock County, Texas

#8. Montgomery County, Texas

- Migration to Montgomery County, Texas in 2015-2019: 461

- Migration from Montgomery County, Texas to Fort Bend County, Texas: 321

- Net migration: 140 to Montgomery County, Texas

#7. Nueces County, Texas

- Migration to Nueces County, Texas in 2015-2019: 497

- Migration from Nueces County, Texas to Fort Bend County, Texas: 346

- Net migration: 151 to Nueces County, Texas

#6. Brazos County, Texas

- Migration to Brazos County, Texas in 2015-2019: 587

- Migration from Brazos County, Texas to Fort Bend County, Texas: 312

- Net migration: 275 to Brazos County, Texas

#5. Bexar County, Texas

- Migration to Bexar County, Texas in 2015-2019: 672

- Migration from Bexar County, Texas to Fort Bend County, Texas: 643

- Net migration: 29 to Bexar County, Texas

#4. Travis County, Texas

- Migration to Travis County, Texas in 2015-2019: 1,171

- Migration from Travis County, Texas to Fort Bend County, Texas: 992

- Net migration: 179 to Travis County, Texas

#3. Galveston County, Texas

- Migration to Galveston County, Texas in 2015-2019: 1,212

- Migration from Galveston County, Texas to Fort Bend County, Texas: 229

- Net migration: 983 to Galveston County, Texas

#2. Brazoria County, Texas

- Migration to Brazoria County, Texas in 2015-2019: 1,724

- Migration from Brazoria County, Texas to Fort Bend County, Texas: 720

- Net migration: 1,004 to Brazoria County, Texas

#1. Harris County, Texas

- Migration to Harris County, Texas in 2015-2019: 17,007

- Migration from Harris County, Texas to Fort Bend County, Texas: 21,108

- Net migration: 4,101 to Fort Bend County, Texas