Where people in Falls County, TX are moving to most right now

Where people in Falls County, TX are moving to most

To learn more about migration patterns in the U.S., Stacker compiled a list of where people in Falls County, Texas are moving to the most using data from the U.S. Census Bureau . Counties and county equivalents are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to the county from Falls County, TX between 2015 and 2019. Ties were broken by gross migration.

#24. Anderson County, Texas

- Migration to Anderson County, Texas in 2015-2019: 10

- Migration from Anderson County, Texas to Falls County, Texas: 0

- Net migration: 10 to Anderson County, Texas

#23. Gregg County, Texas

- Migration to Gregg County, Texas in 2015-2019: 12

- Migration from Gregg County, Texas to Falls County, Texas: 4

- Net migration: 8 to Gregg County, Texas

#22. Bexar County, Texas

- Migration to Bexar County, Texas in 2015-2019: 13

- Migration from Bexar County, Texas to Falls County, Texas: 43

- Net migration: 30 to Falls County, Texas

#21. Cherokee County, Texas

- Migration to Cherokee County, Texas in 2015-2019: 15

- Migration from Cherokee County, Texas to Falls County, Texas: 22

- Net migration: 7 to Falls County, Texas

#20. Robertson County, Texas

- Migration to Robertson County, Texas in 2015-2019: 17

- Migration from Robertson County, Texas to Falls County, Texas: 0

- Net migration: 17 to Robertson County, Texas

#19. Potter County, Texas

- Migration to Potter County, Texas in 2015-2019: 18

- Migration from Potter County, Texas to Falls County, Texas: 0

- Net migration: 18 to Potter County, Texas

#18. Lee County, Iowa

- Migration to Lee County, Iowa in 2015-2019: 19

- Migration from Lee County, Iowa to Falls County, Texas: 0

- Net migration: 19 to Lee County, Iowa

#17. Tarrant County, Texas

- Migration to Tarrant County, Texas in 2015-2019: 20

- Migration from Tarrant County, Texas to Falls County, Texas: 9

- Net migration: 11 to Tarrant County, Texas

#16. Fannin County, Texas

- Migration to Fannin County, Texas in 2015-2019: 20

- Migration from Fannin County, Texas to Falls County, Texas: 10

- Net migration: 10 to Fannin County, Texas

#15. Hill County, Texas

- Migration to Hill County, Texas in 2015-2019: 22

- Migration from Hill County, Texas to Falls County, Texas: 7

- Net migration: 15 to Hill County, Texas

#14. Midland County, Texas

- Migration to Midland County, Texas in 2015-2019: 23

- Migration from Midland County, Texas to Falls County, Texas: 0

- Net migration: 23 to Midland County, Texas

#13. Angelina County, Texas

- Migration to Angelina County, Texas in 2015-2019: 25

- Migration from Angelina County, Texas to Falls County, Texas: 9

- Net migration: 16 to Angelina County, Texas

#12. Taylor County, Texas

- Migration to Taylor County, Texas in 2015-2019: 27

- Migration from Taylor County, Texas to Falls County, Texas: 6

- Net migration: 21 to Taylor County, Texas

#11. Galveston County, Texas

- Migration to Galveston County, Texas in 2015-2019: 32

- Migration from Galveston County, Texas to Falls County, Texas: 17

- Net migration: 15 to Galveston County, Texas

#10. Caldwell County, Texas

- Migration to Caldwell County, Texas in 2015-2019: 33

- Migration from Caldwell County, Texas to Falls County, Texas: 22

- Net migration: 11 to Caldwell County, Texas

#9. Lubbock County, Texas

- Migration to Lubbock County, Texas in 2015-2019: 34

- Migration from Lubbock County, Texas to Falls County, Texas: 6

- Net migration: 28 to Lubbock County, Texas

#8. Liberty County, Texas

- Migration to Liberty County, Texas in 2015-2019: 48

- Migration from Liberty County, Texas to Falls County, Texas: 26

- Net migration: 22 to Liberty County, Texas

#7. Comal County, Texas

- Migration to Comal County, Texas in 2015-2019: 50

- Migration from Comal County, Texas to Falls County, Texas: 18

- Net migration: 32 to Comal County, Texas

#6. Erath County, Texas

- Migration to Erath County, Texas in 2015-2019: 83

- Migration from Erath County, Texas to Falls County, Texas: 8

- Net migration: 75 to Erath County, Texas

#5. Travis County, Texas

- Migration to Travis County, Texas in 2015-2019: 89

- Migration from Travis County, Texas to Falls County, Texas: 27

- Net migration: 62 to Travis County, Texas

#4. Coryell County, Texas

- Migration to Coryell County, Texas in 2015-2019: 102

- Migration from Coryell County, Texas to Falls County, Texas: 82

- Net migration: 20 to Coryell County, Texas

#3. Fort Bend County, Texas

- Migration to Fort Bend County, Texas in 2015-2019: 275

- Migration from Fort Bend County, Texas to Falls County, Texas: 0

- Net migration: 275 to Fort Bend County, Texas

#2. Bell County, Texas

- Migration to Bell County, Texas in 2015-2019: 291

- Migration from Bell County, Texas to Falls County, Texas: 197

- Net migration: 94 to Bell County, Texas

#1. McLennan County, Texas

- Migration to McLennan County, Texas in 2015-2019: 538

- Migration from McLennan County, Texas to Falls County, Texas: 159

- Net migration: 379 to McLennan County, Texas