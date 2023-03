Where people in Lincoln County, SD are moving to most right now

AlexiusHoratius // Wikimedia Commons

Where people in Lincoln County, SD are moving to most

To learn more about migration patterns in the U.S., Stacker compiled a list of where people in Lincoln County, South Dakota are moving to the most using data from the U.S. Census Bureau . Counties and county equivalents are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to the county from Lincoln County, SD between 2015 and 2019. Ties were broken by gross migration.

#30. Ramsey County, Minnesota

- Migration to Ramsey County, Minnesota in 2015-2019: 22

- Migration from Ramsey County, Minnesota to Lincoln County, South Dakota: 0

- Net migration: 22 to Ramsey County, Minnesota

#29. Craven County, North Carolina

- Migration to Craven County, North Carolina in 2015-2019: 22

- Migration from Craven County, North Carolina to Lincoln County, South Dakota: 0

- Net migration: 22 to Craven County, North Carolina

#28. Yankton County, South Dakota

- Migration to Yankton County, South Dakota in 2015-2019: 22

- Migration from Yankton County, South Dakota to Lincoln County, South Dakota: 6

- Net migration: 16 to Yankton County, South Dakota

#27. Rock County, Minnesota

- Migration to Rock County, Minnesota in 2015-2019: 22

- Migration from Rock County, Minnesota to Lincoln County, South Dakota: 12

- Net migration: 10 to Rock County, Minnesota

#26. New London County, Connecticut

- Migration to New London County, Connecticut in 2015-2019: 24

- Migration from New London County, Connecticut to Lincoln County, South Dakota: 0

- Net migration: 24 to New London County, Connecticut

#25. Meade County, South Dakota

- Migration to Meade County, South Dakota in 2015-2019: 24

- Migration from Meade County, South Dakota to Lincoln County, South Dakota: 0

- Net migration: 24 to Meade County, South Dakota

#24. Walworth County, South Dakota

- Migration to Walworth County, South Dakota in 2015-2019: 24

- Migration from Walworth County, South Dakota to Lincoln County, South Dakota: 0

- Net migration: 24 to Walworth County, South Dakota

#23. Blue Earth County, Minnesota

- Migration to Blue Earth County, Minnesota in 2015-2019: 25

- Migration from Blue Earth County, Minnesota to Lincoln County, South Dakota: 31

- Net migration: 6 to Lincoln County, South Dakota

#22. Northumberland County, Pennsylvania

- Migration to Northumberland County, Pennsylvania in 2015-2019: 26

- Migration from Northumberland County, Pennsylvania to Lincoln County, South Dakota: 0

- Net migration: 26 to Northumberland County, Pennsylvania

#21. Davison County, South Dakota

- Migration to Davison County, South Dakota in 2015-2019: 30

- Migration from Davison County, South Dakota to Lincoln County, South Dakota: 25

- Net migration: 5 to Davison County, South Dakota

#20. Clark County, Washington

- Migration to Clark County, Washington in 2015-2019: 31

- Migration from Clark County, Washington to Lincoln County, South Dakota: 0

- Net migration: 31 to Clark County, Washington

#19. Collier County, Florida

- Migration to Collier County, Florida in 2015-2019: 32

- Migration from Collier County, Florida to Lincoln County, South Dakota: 0

- Net migration: 32 to Collier County, Florida

#18. Bon Homme County, South Dakota

- Migration to Bon Homme County, South Dakota in 2015-2019: 33

- Migration from Bon Homme County, South Dakota to Lincoln County, South Dakota: 0

- Net migration: 33 to Bon Homme County, South Dakota

#17. Saline County, Nebraska

- Migration to Saline County, Nebraska in 2015-2019: 34

- Migration from Saline County, Nebraska to Lincoln County, South Dakota: 0

- Net migration: 34 to Saline County, Nebraska

#16. Maricopa County, Arizona

- Migration to Maricopa County, Arizona in 2015-2019: 37

- Migration from Maricopa County, Arizona to Lincoln County, South Dakota: 12

- Net migration: 25 to Maricopa County, Arizona

#15. Cook County, Illinois

- Migration to Cook County, Illinois in 2015-2019: 41

- Migration from Cook County, Illinois to Lincoln County, South Dakota: 0

- Net migration: 41 to Cook County, Illinois

#14. Clay County, Minnesota

- Migration to Clay County, Minnesota in 2015-2019: 45

- Migration from Clay County, Minnesota to Lincoln County, South Dakota: 0

- Net migration: 45 to Clay County, Minnesota

#13. Stevens County, Minnesota

- Migration to Stevens County, Minnesota in 2015-2019: 49

- Migration from Stevens County, Minnesota to Lincoln County, South Dakota: 0

- Net migration: 49 to Stevens County, Minnesota

#12. Turner County, South Dakota

- Migration to Turner County, South Dakota in 2015-2019: 53

- Migration from Turner County, South Dakota to Lincoln County, South Dakota: 29

- Net migration: 24 to Turner County, South Dakota

#11. Guilford County, North Carolina

- Migration to Guilford County, North Carolina in 2015-2019: 56

- Migration from Guilford County, North Carolina to Lincoln County, South Dakota: 0

- Net migration: 56 to Guilford County, North Carolina

#10. DuPage County, Illinois

- Migration to DuPage County, Illinois in 2015-2019: 59

- Migration from DuPage County, Illinois to Lincoln County, South Dakota: 28

- Net migration: 31 to DuPage County, Illinois

#9. Steele County, Minnesota

- Migration to Steele County, Minnesota in 2015-2019: 60

- Migration from Steele County, Minnesota to Lincoln County, South Dakota: 0

- Net migration: 60 to Steele County, Minnesota

#8. Bexar County, Texas

- Migration to Bexar County, Texas in 2015-2019: 60

- Migration from Bexar County, Texas to Lincoln County, South Dakota: 27

- Net migration: 33 to Bexar County, Texas

#7. Shelby County, Tennessee

- Migration to Shelby County, Tennessee in 2015-2019: 66

- Migration from Shelby County, Tennessee to Lincoln County, South Dakota: 0

- Net migration: 66 to Shelby County, Tennessee

#6. Pennington County, South Dakota

- Migration to Pennington County, South Dakota in 2015-2019: 92

- Migration from Pennington County, South Dakota to Lincoln County, South Dakota: 146

- Net migration: 54 to Lincoln County, South Dakota

#5. Lancaster County, Nebraska

- Migration to Lancaster County, Nebraska in 2015-2019: 107

- Migration from Lancaster County, Nebraska to Lincoln County, South Dakota: 0

- Net migration: 107 to Lancaster County, Nebraska

#4. Brookings County, South Dakota

- Migration to Brookings County, South Dakota in 2015-2019: 175

- Migration from Brookings County, South Dakota to Lincoln County, South Dakota: 136

- Net migration: 39 to Brookings County, South Dakota

#3. Clay County, South Dakota

- Migration to Clay County, South Dakota in 2015-2019: 209

- Migration from Clay County, South Dakota to Lincoln County, South Dakota: 28

- Net migration: 181 to Clay County, South Dakota

#2. Union County, South Dakota

- Migration to Union County, South Dakota in 2015-2019: 236

- Migration from Union County, South Dakota to Lincoln County, South Dakota: 65

- Net migration: 171 to Union County, South Dakota

#1. Minnehaha County, South Dakota

- Migration to Minnehaha County, South Dakota in 2015-2019: 2,468

- Migration from Minnehaha County, South Dakota to Lincoln County, South Dakota: 2,919

- Net migration: 451 to Lincoln County, South Dakota