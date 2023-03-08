SAPD searching for stolen equipment

SAN ANGELO, Texas ( Concho Valley Homepage ) — The San Angelo Police Department is searching for pieces of equipment that have been stolen over the last few days.

The first post made regarding the stolen equipment was regarding a stolen trailer on March 7, 2023. This post included an image of a possible suspect vehicle, a red truck. The stolen trailer can be identified by the text, ‘Texas Pride,” on the rear side. Reference case #2023-0002434 when proving information.

The second post was made on March 8, 2023, regarding multiple pieces of equipment pictured to include at least one trailer and two small all-terrain utility vehicles. Reference case #2023-0002815 when proving information.

Post made on March 7, 2023 CC SAPD

Post made on March 8, 2023 CC SAPD

If you have information, please contact SAPD’S Dispatch Division at 325-657-4315.

