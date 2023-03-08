Open in App
San Angelo, TX
KLST/KSAN

SAPD searching for stolen equipment

By Dusty Ellis,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IJyF8_0lC8ibaY00

SAN ANGELO, Texas ( Concho Valley Homepage ) — The San Angelo Police Department is searching for pieces of equipment that have been stolen over the last few days.

The first post made regarding the stolen equipment was regarding a stolen trailer on March 7, 2023. This post included an image of a possible suspect vehicle, a red truck. The stolen trailer can be identified by the text, ‘Texas Pride,” on the rear side. Reference case #2023-0002434 when proving information.

The second post was made on March 8, 2023, regarding multiple pieces of equipment pictured to include at least one trailer and two small all-terrain utility vehicles. Reference case #2023-0002815 when proving information.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4G0P6V_0lC8ibaY00
    Post made on March 7, 2023 CC SAPD
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=304GQ8_0lC8ibaY00
    Post made on March 8, 2023 CC SAPD

If you have information, please contact SAPD’S Dispatch Division at 325-657-4315.

