Open in App
SPY

This New YETI Cooler Color Is Perfect for Celebrating St. Patrick’s Day

By Joe Tilleli,

3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qJNw0_0lC8fvAt00

We are a touch over a week out from St. Paddy’s day celebrations. And just in time, the outdoor lifestyle brand YETI launched a new colorway for its coolers, mugs, and more. The Canopy collection is inspired by the luscious greens of the ancient rainforest but it also bears a striking resemblance to the green of a shamrock.

Prepare for the Coming Months With Huckberry's Spring Collection

The Canopy colorway is available on nine different products from YETI including the ever-popular Rambler mug and the iconic tundra hard coolers.

YETI launched a second new colorway in its High Desert collection . This aesthetically pleasing burnt orange matches the clay color you’ll find in canyons of the American Southwest. If you’re journeying to Moab, one of these Rambler bottle slings might make the perfect companion. Just don’t set it down too far away from you or you’ll lose it in the lush scenery.

If you’re feeling particularly festive, perhaps you’ll want to get three new coolers to keep side by side. One in the new Canopy green , one in the new High Desert, and then one solid white one to stick in between them. Now you can store your Guinesses and keep them ice cold inside the national flag of Ireland.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=141f4h_0lC8fvAt00

Rambler 20 Oz Tumbler

Buy Now

$35.00
Buy Now

For those looking for an everyday tumbler, you won’t do better than the 20 oz Rambler. This piece of drinkware is made from durable stainless steel and its lid has a magnetic slider to keep liquids in while preventing heat or cold from escaping.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1a74h0_0lC8fvAt00

The TikTok Sensation 'Dumb Ways to Die' Is Now a Card Game

Rambler 26 Oz Water Bottle

Buy Now

$40.00
Buy Now

For you hydro homies out there, this 26 oz tumbler is perfect for taking with you anywhere. the shatter-resistant top can twist off to expose a small spout for controlled sips or be removed entirely for a wide-mouth opening.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tMG4f_0lC8fvAt00

Tundra Haul Wheeled Cooler

Buy Now

$450.00
Buy Now

This large, easy-transport cooler will become your best friend at tailgates. It can house up to 82 cans and its solid, single-piece tires can handle just about any terrain you take it over.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uoQJV_0lC8fvAt00

Hopper Flip 12 Soft Cooler

Buy Now

$250.00
Buy Now

This soft personal cooler works great for a small group looking to pack up their lunch and a couple of drinks each. Its 100% leakproof zipper and closed-cell rubber insulation will make sure your ice stays ice.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
3 children in protective services care found dead in Texas home, 2 others hospitalized
Italy, TX8 days ago
25 Employees Walk Out After Pennsylvania Restaurant Owner Names Drinks 'The Negro' And 'The Caucasian'
Gettysburg, PA1 day ago
Tyronn Lue Drops Major Truth Bomb On Russell Westbrook's Performance With The Clippers: “It’s A 100 Percent Buy-In..."
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
Landlord who filmed himself doubling tenant's rent is surprised when people tell him he's the bad guy
Miami, FL1 day ago
Double Murderer Alex Murdaugh's Eating Good In Maximum-Security Prison, Kitchen Lands Grade A Rating With Latest Inspection
Columbia, SC1 day ago
Khloe & Tristan Arrive At Malika’s 40th Birthday Amid Reports She’s ‘Supporting’ Him After Mom’s Death
West Hollywood, CA1 day ago
‘Sister Wives’: Kody and Robyn Are Moving — Financial Troubles Force Them To Downsize
Flagstaff, AZ1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy