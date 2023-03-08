Split Turns Nasty: Tiger Woods' Ex Erica Herman Ends Romance, Demands Silence Contract Be Reversed

mega

Tiger Woods and his longtime girlfriend, Erica Herman , have called it quits and she is demanding the non-disclosure agreement the golf legend made her sign at the start of their relationship be nullified.

RadarOnline.com has learned that Herman will be facing off with her famous ex in court, arguing the NDA should not be enforced and declared invalid, citing one law, in particular, that signals a messy public split.

Herman made note of the Speak Out Act in newly filed legal documents, RadarOnline.com can confirm, mentioning an exemption when there is evidence of sexual assault or harassment. She is reportedly "eager" to shed light on their six-year relationship, which roughly began in August 2017.

As of 2021, all appeared to be well between them. Woods and Herman were living together in Jupiter, Florida, and it was revealed his two children got along well with her.

Herman claimed she is "currently unsure what other information about her own life she may discuss or with whom," according to the new complaint, which does not clearly state whether or not she is accusing Woods of any indiscretions.

At this time, the couple has yet to formally announce they parted ways, although Woods and Herman have not been seen together since attending the 2022 US Open .

This latest news may sound similar to a 2018 report about the end of his relationship with former ex Kristin Smith , whom Woods dated from 2015 to 2017.

That April, it was revealed the exes were in arbitration over a non-disclosure agreement amid rumors of him being unfaithful .

Woods also notably had a very nasty split with ex-wife Elin Nordegren following their six-year marriage.

Their once-blissful union ended in divorce in August 2010 after Woods confessed to multiple infidelities and completed a 45-day therapy program. The exes now co-parent their two children together.