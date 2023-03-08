Open in App
Florida State
See more from this location?
RadarOnline

Split Turns Nasty: Tiger Woods' Ex Erica Herman Ends Romance, Demands Silence Contract Be Reversed

By Samantha Benitz,

3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WJZ5q_0lC8fXBZ00
mega

Tiger Woods and his longtime girlfriend, Erica Herman , have called it quits and she is demanding the non-disclosure agreement the golf legend made her sign at the start of their relationship be nullified.

RadarOnline.com has learned that Herman will be facing off with her famous ex in court, arguing the NDA should not be enforced and declared invalid, citing one law, in particular, that signals a messy public split.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lBoGa_0lC8fXBZ00
mega

Herman made note of the Speak Out Act in newly filed legal documents, RadarOnline.com can confirm, mentioning an exemption when there is evidence of sexual assault or harassment. She is reportedly "eager" to shed light on their six-year relationship, which roughly began in August 2017.

As of 2021, all appeared to be well between them. Woods and Herman were living together in Jupiter, Florida, and it was revealed his two children got along well with her.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OKmLM_0lC8fXBZ00
mega

Herman claimed she is "currently unsure what other information about her own life she may discuss or with whom," according to the new complaint, which does not clearly state whether or not she is accusing Woods of any indiscretions.

At this time, the couple has yet to formally announce they parted ways, although Woods and Herman have not been seen together since attending the 2022 US Open .

RadarOnline.com has reached out to a rep for Woods for comment.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2q857b_0lC8fXBZ00
mega

This latest news may sound similar to a 2018 report about the end of his relationship with former ex Kristin Smith , whom Woods dated from 2015 to 2017.

That April, it was revealed the exes were in arbitration over a non-disclosure agreement amid rumors of him being unfaithful .

Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hG3AH_0lC8fXBZ00
mega

Woods also notably had a very nasty split with ex-wife Elin Nordegren following their six-year marriage.

Their once-blissful union ended in divorce in August 2010 after Woods confessed to multiple infidelities and completed a 45-day therapy program. The exes now co-parent their two children together.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Florida State newsLocal Florida State
I married my stepdaddy — and it was the best decision I ever made
Tampa, FL9 days ago
Tiger Woods’s Attorneys File Counterclaim Against Ex-Girlfriend Erica Herman
Jupiter, FL1 day ago
Tiger Woods’ ex-girlfriend tricked into leaving his home, locked out amid messy split: court docs
Jupiter, FL3 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Sealed With A Kiss: Madonna, 64, Confirms Budding Romance With Boy Toy Lover, 29, After Sitting Ringside To Cheer On Boxer
New York City, NY3 days ago
Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck settle on prominent $64M LA billionaire’s mansion
Los Angeles, CA3 days ago
Frail-Looking Gene Hackman, 93, Breaks Cover In New Mexico Two Decades After Retirement
Santa Fe, NM4 days ago
$2 Billion Powerball Winner Buys $26 Million L.A. Mansion Amid Lawsuit Over Winnings
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy