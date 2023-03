KPBS

'TEDx Talks: The Murder Room,' next play in Michael Mizerany's 'Thrillogy' By Beth Accomando, 3 days ago

Choreographer-turned-playwright Michael Mizaerany is crafting a trilogy of short horror plays called a "Thrillogy." Tonight he kicks off a four-performance run of the middle play ...