Vote now: Who's the top pitcher in North Carolina this season?

As the sports calendar in North Carolina turns to spring seasons, let's take a closer look at some of the best returning pitchers throughout the state.

North Carolina is blessed with plenty of talented arms, with every player on this list having already committed or signed to play for Division 1 programs. Don't be surprised to hear some of these names called at some point during the upcoming Major League Baseball Draft this summer, either.

Chance Mako (RHP, East Rowan)

Mako, who has committed to N.C. State, finished his junior season with a 1.62 ERA and 83 strikeouts in 56.1 innings at East Rowan.

Tucker Holland (LHP, The Burlington School)

Holland, who has committed to Arkansas, hit .429 last season and had a 1.93 ERA while striking out 64 in 32.2 innings.

Chase Meyer (RHP, Combine Academy)

Meyer has hit 98 MPH and may be the hardest thrower in the state. He has committed to play at West Virginia. Went 7-0 with a 1.89 ERA last season.

Luke Brown (RHP, Middle Creek)

Brown, who has committed to Clemson, finished with a 0.96 ERA with 122 strikeouts in 65.2 innings last season.

Folger Boaz (LHP, East Surry)

Boaz, who has committed to North Carolina, has hit 91 MPH with his fastball and is also an accomplished dual-threat quarterback.

Harrison Lewis (RHP, West Forsyth)

Lewis has signed with North Carolina and is already 2-0 this season with 24 strikeouts with a consistent fastball of 91-92 MPH.

J.D. Little (LHP, Alexander Central)

Little, who has committed to East Carolina, went 4-1 with a 1.28 ERA last season

Max White (LHP, Hough)

White, who has committed to North Carolina, struck out 61 in 35.1 innings pitched last season with a 1.88 ERA and was named the Pitcher of the Year in the Queen City 3A/4A Conference.

Braxton Stewart, (LHP, East Forsyth)

Stewart, who has committed to Louisville, went 6-1 with a 1.68 ERA last season for the Eagles.