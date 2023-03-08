Brandon Miller: "I Never Lose Sight That a Family Lost One of Their Loved Ones"

Miller spoke to the media for the first time since his name was involved with the death of Jamea Harris.

Alabama star freshman Brandon Miller spoke to reporters on Wednesday for the first time since his name was read aloud in a courtroom as somewhat involved with the death of Jamea Harris.

"I never lose sight of the fact [that] a family lost one of their loved ones that night," Miller said. "This whole situation is just really heartbreaking. Respectfully, that's all I'm going to be able to say on that."

Jahvon Quinerly offered his thoughts on what the team has done to embrace Miller during challenging times.

"I feel like we just stayed together as a team," Quinerly said. "We just made sure that he was good."

Miller didn't say much else in Wednesday's media availability — respectfully saying that he couldn't say much else on the situation.

When basketball came up, Miller offered encouraging words on what he wants his legacy in Tuscaloosa to be.

"I want to be remembered as a champion," Miller said. "I know JQ has a ring under his name. I feel like we can go to Nashville and win another ring. I want to be known as a winning team."

Time will tell if Miller and the Crimson Tide can cut down the nets in Nashville this weekend. Alabama will play its first game of the 2023 SEC Tournament on Friday at noon CT.

