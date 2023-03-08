Boise's Howell named girls basketball Gatorade POY

Boise High junior Avery Howell was named the 2022-23 Gatorade Idaho Girls Basketball Player of the Year on Wednesday. Howell is the fourth Gatorade Idaho Girls Basketball Player of the Year to be chosen from Boise High.

The 6-foot forward led the Brave to a 23-3 record and a third-place finish in the 5A state tournament. She averaged a double-double on the season with 22.1 points and 13.2 rebounds per game. Howell added 2.3 assists and 2.8 steals per game. In the postseason, she averaged 23.8 points and 14.1 rebounds per game. She recorded 20 double-doubles and now holds the program record for single-season points (551) and rebounds (345).

“She was able to take over the game for her team—we did not have anyone that could defend her,” Lewiston coach Karlee Stefanchik said in a release. “She’s an extremely hard match up for teams with her length and speed. She is super tough and can rebound (with physicality).”

Howell has volunteered in Boise’s Pink Zone game, an annual game which raises funds for breast cancer research and awareness. This season’s game, the 14th annual event raised $6,192, setting a record. She has also volunteered as a camp counselor at summer youth basketball camps. In the classroom, Howell holds 3.6 weighted GPA.

Howell joins recent Gatorade Idaho Girls Basketball Players of the Year Amari Whiting (2021-22, Burley High School), Naya Ojukwu (2020-21, Mountain View High School), Peyton McFarland (2019-20, Boise High School), and Darian White (2018-19, Mountain View High School), among the state’s list of former award winners.