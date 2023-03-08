Amy Robach's Daughters Publicly Praise Andrew Shue's Son After Affair Tears Their Family Apart

mega;@annalisemcintosh/instagram;@NATHANIELSHUE/INSTAGRAM

Amy Robach ’s daughters and Andrew Shue ’s son still have a loving relationship — even after the family was broken by the TV star's scandalous affair.

On Tuesday, March 7, the former Good Morning America host’s daughters, Ava , 19, and Analise , 16, posted in support of Shue’s son Nate , 26. The girls reposted promotion for their stepbrother’s new movie Sense .

Ava added the message, “👏🏻 for big brother,” while Analise said, “ proud lil sis ❤️❤️👏🏻 .”

The TV personality married the actor in 2010; it's the second marriage for both stars. Robach previously tied the knot with Tim McIntosh , whom she shares Ava and Analise with, while Shue was formerly married to Jennifer Hageney , whom he has sons Nate, Aidan and Wyatt with.

The news of the romance between Robach and Good Morning America co-host T.J. Holmes broke in November, shocking co-workers and fans of the pair.

As OK! previously reported, Shue and his children have been dissociating themselves from the reporter.

"[Andrew and his family] are distancing themselves from the situation [with Amy and T.J.]," an insider shared in January.

The source added that the Melrose Place alum’s brood is " doing well, moving forward and staying positive."

The former lovers’ divorce is "almost finalized," according to the insider, who added Shue “moved out earlier this summer.”

Th split came as no surprise as the couple separated in August — meanwhile, Holmes also separated from wife Marilee Fiebig at the end of the summer.

The affair not only cost the 50-year-old her marriage, but Robach and Holmes were both fired from Good Morning America .

“After several productive conversations with Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes, about different options, we all agreed it’s best for everyone that they move on from ABC News. We recognize their talent and commitment over the years and are thankful for their contributions,” ABC said in January.

An insider told Us Weekly that Robach and Shue were trying their best to keep the family together amid the scandal.

“She is still in her stepchildren’s lives and [is] trying to make it good with the kids and her ex,” the source said. “He wants nothing to do with her leaving GMA and her being with T.J. He’s taking it hard because the whole thing has been so messy."

Us Weekly previously reported on Robach and Shue's split.