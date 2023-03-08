For Daniel Jones, the Hard Part is Just Beginning

His contract is done. Now Daniel Jones's challenge is to show the Giants that he is indeed worth the investment.

Almost from the start, New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones has only been concerned about pleasing one group of people. Like Jones, those people just so happen to collect paychecks from the Giants organization.

So as debate continued to swirl about Jones's average per year market value, reported to be anywhere from $40-$45 million--numbers of which he said, "may not have been true"-- Jones attempted to find a balance between securing financial stability for himself and his family and being fair to the franchise that for the first three years of his career did little to be fair to him in terms of the revolving door of coaches and schemes and the lack of a strong supporting cast to help bring out the best in the sixth overall pick int he 2019 draft.

"In a situation like this, you’re trying to do what’s best for you and your family while also balancing being part of a team and understanding the goals and vision that we have as a team and as an organization," Jones said.

"That was certainly important to me throughout the deal. And I think we found a way to do both those things and to do it the right way for both sides."

Jones, who had conversations with general manager Joe Schoen throughout the process, no doubt was told that a failure to be reasonable could result in Schoen being handcuffed once again in his attempt to put a quality supporting cast around the quarterback.

And Jones, who is still young enough to where by now any aches or pains he accumulated during the season as a result of any talent deficiencies around him, is smart enough to understand that.

He's also smart enough to know that with the contract signed, sealed, and delivered, it's now up to him to show any critics he still might have--and there seems to be a lot more of them outside the building than inside of it--that he has every right to be compensated like a top-10 quarterback.

I’ve always felt that responsibility," he said. "And playing this position, especially for a team like the New York Giants and this city, you have that responsibility, and I take that very seriously. It certainly doesn’t change.

"It’s my goal to earn that every day and in the off-season, while we’re preparing for the season and when we get to the season, doing my best and preparing this team to win games and me to put us in a position to do that."

In agreeing to a team-friendly deal that gives the Giants an out after two seasons and which at no point exceeds 18.3 percent of the team's total cap (barring Jones's reaching some not likely to be earned incentives), he's done just that.

Over the Cap (via Pro Football Talk)

Now the rest is up to Jones, whom general manager Joe Schoen believes can lead the team to a Super Bowl victory.

"Yeah. I mean, that's the goal. Everybody's goal is to win a Super Bowl. He played well in his rookie year. He played well for us this past year. I think the coaching staff has confidence in him. We have confidence in him and will continue to build the team around him. That's the ultimate goal."