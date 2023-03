fiusports.com

Swimming Set to Compete at CSCAA National Invite Championship By Achilles Carmenate, 5 days ago

MIAMI (Mar. 8, 2023) – Nine swimmers will be representing FIU at the 2023 CSCAA National Invite Championship March 9-11 at the Beacon Health Aquatic ...