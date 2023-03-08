Open in App
Los Angeles, CA
See more from this location?
AllLakers

Lakers News: ESPN Insider Accuses LeBron James Of Using Performance Enhancers

By Alex Kirschenbaum,

3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xGEhh_0lC83rfo00

The ageless wonder remains spectacular even in Year 20.

Is LeBron James 'roiding?

UFC Middleweight fighter-turned-ESPN MMA analyst Chael Sonnen made that pretty stunning accusation about the Los Angeles Lakers superstar small forward during a new conversation on the Flagrant 2 podcast with hosts Akaash Singh, Andrew Schulz, AlexxMedia, and Mark Gagnon.

"Other basketball players will hear about what LeBron does and go, 'That doesn't matter.' If you knew what these performance enhancers did, you'd know it does matter. We have the same drug guy, I know exactly what he's doing," Sonnen claimed.

"EPO [Erythropoietin] matters, it's the reason LeBron takes it. It matters. EPO increases your red blood cells, which gives you the endurance to play all game long... It's the king of performance enhancers. EPO is king to everything. That's why cyclists do it."

Sonnen has conceded that he himself used EPO and Human Growth Hormone in the past .

Here is the episode in full:

The NBA does conduct random blood tests in an effort to detect steroid use in its players, and apparently has been pretty proactive in doing so when its players have particularly impressive nights, as Damian Lillard and Donovan Mitchell both found out this year.

Performance enhancing drugs are uniquely designed to help with recovery in between games, which makes this writer skeptical James actually is using it, given the myriad injuries that have forced him to miss 20+ games a year in four of his five Lakers seasons. Granted, he was remarkably durable through his first 15 NBA seasons, but he's also just a natural athletic super-freak.

When healthy, the 38-year-old future Hall of Famer has had a typically productive All-Star caliber year. Across 47 contests, James is averaging 29.5 points on 50.1% field goal shooting, 8.4 rebounds, 6.9 assists and 0.9 steals.

Sonnen also accuses 15-time major champion Tiger Woods of using performance enhancing substances in the same conversation, which feels fairly credible given that we already know one of his (many) doctors, Dr. Anthony Galea , was once caught bringing illegal PEDs stateside from Toronto.

Are you following us on Twitter , Facebook , or YouTube yet? Join the conversation as we discuss the latest Lakers news and rumors with fans like you!

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Los Angeles, CA newsLocal Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles Lakers Center Out For Remainder Of Regular Season
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago
Draymond Green Predicted To Leave Warriors And Join Lakers This Summer
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
Lakers Rumors: Insider Details Strained Relationship Between LeBron James, Anthony Davis
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Fat Joe Calls Out Ja Morant's Father Amid Gun & Assault Controversies
Memphis, TN2 days ago
Tom Brady to the Dolphins is definitely 'in play,' according to ex-NFL QB who is now a Patriots broadcaster
Miami, FL2 days ago
Damian Lillard Sends Powerful Message To Trail Blazers Front Office Amid Disappointing Season
Portland, OR1 day ago
Draymond Green fires back at ‘clown’ and says ‘this idiot’ is reason why his team will never win NBA title
Memphis, TN2 days ago
Ja Morant was under investigation in September after getting involved in silly high school beef
Memphis, TN2 days ago
Lakers News: Can Los Angeles Beat The Odds And Win At Home Against Raptors?
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
Draymond Green offers support, advice to Ja Morant: Learn from LeBron James, Steph Curry
Memphis, TN2 days ago
Kyrie Irving goes on a rant against NBA media and fans: "You’ve seen me for three hours and you think you know who I am"
Dallas, TX2 days ago
Lakers News: Los Angeles Gifts LeBron James With Gaudy New Chain
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago
Lakers News: Austin Reaves Takes Subtle Dig At Russell Westbrook
Los Angeles, CA13 hours ago
Even Patrick Beverley Was Shouting The Lakers Out On Twitter During Their Win Over Toronto
Los Angeles, CA18 hours ago
Dillon Brooks unloads on Draymond Green, even Steph Curry in latest Grizzlies vs Warriors
Memphis, TN2 days ago
Breaking: Jets, Ravens Have Agreed To Notable Trade
Baltimore, MD2 days ago
Lakers' Darvin Ham comments on possibility of team signing big man after Mo Bamba injury
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
Lakers News: LA Ranks First In This Category Since Roster Shakeups
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago
Ravens Offer Lamar 'Far More than $40 Million'; 'They Are Trying'
Baltimore, MD2 days ago
Shannon Sharpe Blasts Paul Pierce For Defending Ja Morant: 'You Absolutely Should've Kept That To Yourself'
Boston, MA2 days ago
Dillon Brooks shades Carmelo Anthony, Dwight Howard over calls for Grizzlies vet signing
Memphis, TN2 days ago
Boston Celtics Player Could Be Out For Next 6 Games
Boston, MA2 days ago
How Anthony Davis Powered Through Punch In The Face To Fuel Lakers Win
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy