Clemson, SC
AllClemson

Two Tigers Go in the First Round of Todd McShay's Latest Mock Draft

By Christian Goeckel,

3 days ago

ESPN analyst Todd McShay projects that two Clemson defenders will hear their names called on day one of the 2023 NFL Draft.

Following the 2023 NFL Combine, ESPN’s Todd McShay has posted his latest mock draft , with two Clemson Tigers going in the first round.

Surprising no one, McShay has Myles Murphy going in the first round, projecting the pass rusher to be selected by Seattle. Murphy has been projected as a top pick for a while, and depending on how the Draft shakes out in front of him, he could wind up in the top ten.

During 2022, Murphy piled up 40 total tackles, including 11.0 for a loss (6.5 sacks). Murphy had double-digit tackles for loss in all three of his seasons with Clemson.

The other Tiger in the first round, per McShay? Bryan Bresee. Following a strong combine performance, Bresee has quickly seen his stock rise. The 300 pound defensive tackle put up a sub-5.0 40-yard dash, and proved to scouts that he’s back to nearly 100% following a career that was limited by injuries.

At the NFL Combine, Bresee spoke on how Clemson prepared him for this moment .

“We ran a ton of different things at Clemson. There were so many different schemes, so many different positions.” said Bresee.

“Being versatile, in the aspect of what I did in college, just in general, will help me at the next level.”

Both Myles Murphy and Bryan Bresee fit the bill for what the NFL covets at their positions. Murphy is long and quicks as an edge rusher, while Bresee is big, yet incredibly explosive and athletic for his size.

Prior to the NFL Draft on April 28th, the Clemson NFL-hopefuls will have another chance to impress scouts at Clemson’s Pro Day on March 14th.

