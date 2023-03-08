City considering possible ordinances to regulate Boise cruise

If Boise officials have their way, the city’s long-standing street cruise tradition could be a little less noisy this summer.

City staff presented a plan to the city council to update certain ordinances related to loud amplification devices on or in vehicles and to excessive exhaust and muffler noise. Those ordinances were on the first reading schedule of Tuesday’s city council meeting.

The Idaho Press reported in August 2022 that Boise city and police officials as well as the Downtown Boise Association were looking to regulate the cruise. At the time, Boise Police hooded parking meters to “break ‘gathering patterns’” tied to the cruise. Parking meter hoods prevent people from using the spot.

Later that month, downtown business owners discussed the impacts the cruise had on their establishments.

“It’s been really bad. This summer’s gotten worse than we’ve seen. Last summer it was building and this summer they kind of own it,” Jeremy Lotz of Delia Dante Gallery said last August. “We leave there expecting Saturday and Sunday just to be a war zone. We get there on Monday, we pick up trash.”

The cruise is a popular pastime where people drive loud, high-performance vehicles through downtown. The cruise can stretch from Fifth to 14th streets to the east and west and Main to Idaho streets to the south and north.

Some cruisers also attended the August meeting . One said he condemned those who were vandalizing streets but that the majority of the cruise community is out there to relax and enjoy summer nights.

In October , city councilors said the goal was to potentially make the area more pedestrian-friendly so driving a car as part of the cruise would not be as appealing. Another goal was to discourage criminal activity associated with the downtown street cruise.

There were two cruise-related proposed ordinances on the first reading agenda on Tuesday night.

The first proposed ordinance, relating to vehicle amplified sounds, would amend the ordinance to prohibit “unreasonable noise,” such as engine revving or amplified music, according to the agenda. The unreasonable noise would apply on a public street or highway or if the sound is audible from 50 feet away or farther, the agenda said.

The ordinance would not apply to emergency sirens, legally required vehicular safety warning devices, burglar or emergency alarms used to call for help or warn of a hazard, or advertising such as ice cream trucks, among other exceptions.

“If you’re making an unreasonable sound and your car isn’t modified, but there’s something you are intentionally doing, I believe you can still be cited,” said Hannah Brass Greer with the Mayor’s Office. However, she said someone could use just driving their car without modifications as a defense.

For excessive exhaust and muffler noise, the goal is to update definitions of excessive fumes, smoke or exhaust and excessive noise. For example, the new definition cited “the volume of detectable fumes or opaque visible smoke in excess beyond that of a normally functioning vehicle operated in an ordinary manner upon public streets or highways.”

Excessive noise’s new definition is: sound made by a motor vehicle that is unreasonably loud or unusual, including noises that sound like gunfire. The ordinance also adds that people cannot operate a motor vehicle with a broken exhaust or sound suppression system.

A second violation of the ordinance within a year would be a misdemeanor.

Another ordinance would raise the maximum fine for violations from $100 to $300.

Police would do internal training if the ordinances changed, Boise Police Capt. Mike Ruffalo said.

“I’ve done a ride-along downtown at night, and it’s just very chaotic,” Councilmember Holli Woodings said. “It’s really hard to figure out where noises are coming from, which vehicle is it.”

Woodings asked what the training would look like, for example on identification of vehicles. Ruffalo said police could be staged along the road in certain areas and would communicate to identify which vehicle is making noise.

Councilmember Patrick Baegant seemed happy with the options presented to the council. He had previously said that the city shouldn’t make it illegal to drive your car in a circle.

“It’s not the cruise that’s the problem, it’s the type of cruising that is the problem,” Baegant said.

Councilmember Jimmy Hallyburton agreed.

“The cruise doesn’t have to be a bad thing and it can be a really cool thing as well if it’s done properly,” Hallyburton said. “I think that this is a really great start.”