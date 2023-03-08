Man turns self in, admits shooting at bar

An Odessa man turned himself into authorities Tuesday night after he admitted to shooting a man who was at a local bar with his wife.

According to an Odessa Police Department report, 911 dispatchers received a “shots fired” call from Steins Ultra Bar on East University around 11:45 p.m. Tuesday.

When officers arrived they found a 51-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his hand and three 9 mm Luger brass casings on the ground, the report stated.

While there, officers were told by dispatchers David Morales, 37, was on the phone stating he wanted to turn himself in for the shooting, the report stated. Morales admitted he’d confronted a man at the bar while the man was with his (Morales’) wife.

When officers went to Morales’ home in the 3900 block of Norfolk Court he told them he fired his gun twice at the other man because he thought he’d been reaching for his gun, the report stated.

Morales was arrested on suspicion of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second-degree felony punishable by two to 20 years in prison. He remained in the Ector County jail Wednesday afternoon on a $50,000 surety bond.