Open in App
Ramona, CA
See more from this location?
Times of San Diego

New Sign Welcomes Backcountry Travelers to Ramona’s Historic Eucalyptus Colonnade

By Chris Jennewein,

3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qxbYJ_0lC81Cqx00
Ramona Colonnade sign being installed on Route 78. Courtesy Caltrans

A new sign on Route 67 in Ramona heralds the historic eucalyptus-tree colonnade along the backcountry community’s main street.

Caltrans, the Ramona Tree Trust and elected officials unveiled the sign on Tuesday following the colonnade’s listing in the National Register of Historic Places.

The colonnade stretches for two miles and consists of more than 300 eucalyptus trees. It was established in 1909 as a symbol of the rural community’s pride, and continues to be maintained and replanted.

“The new Ramona Historic Colonnade sign serves as a reminder of the community’s dedication to preserving the historic landscape and showcasing the unique colonnade,” said Senate Minority Leader Brian Jones. “I encourage everyone to come out and experience the beauty of the historic colonnade for themselves.”

Gustavo Dallarda, director of Caltrans District 11, said the new sign highlights “the special connection that exists between the community and these imposing trees that have stood here for many generations and become essential in defining Ramona’s identity.”

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Encinitas City Crews Working to Stabilize Cardiff Sinkhole
Encinitas, CA18 hours ago
Trespassers Keep Breaking In to an Iconic Spot on San Diego's Waterfront
San Diego, CA1 day ago
San Diego water reservoirs at 128% higher than normal
San Diego, CA11 hours ago
Savvy Macs Planning Fallbrook Storefront
Fallbrook, CA1 day ago
San Diego’s biggest Rummage Sale all weekend!
San Diego, CA18 hours ago
North County sinkhole expands due to rain
Encinitas, CA17 hours ago
Drugs, snacks, and a Solana Beach garage!
Solana Beach, CA1 day ago
Havana Grill Opening Soon in Mission Valley
San Diego, CA1 day ago
San Diego has Miles of Dirt, Gravel Roads in Need of Repairs
San Diego, CA1 day ago
San Diego Weekend Guide: March 10-12 – Spring Forward edition
San Diego, CA2 days ago
Take Taste Tour Through SeaWorld at Seven Seas Food Fest
San Diego, CA1 day ago
San Diego Expected to Dry Out Saturday Afternoon After Scattered Early Showers
San Diego, CA19 hours ago
The history of four buildings in Lakeside.
Lakeside, CA4 days ago
Forecast Calls for Light Rain as San Diego Escapes Worst of Atmospheric River
San Diego, CA1 day ago
Scripps Ranch family trapped at Lake Arrowhead cabin for two weeks
San Diego, CA3 days ago
Gatekeeper Security Services Updates MainStreet Oceanside Monthly Morning Meeting
Oceanside, CA2 days ago
Celebration, Giveaways As New Spot, MOOYAH Burgers, Opens in North County
Carlsbad, CA1 day ago
California Condor celebrates 40 years saved from extinction, still endangered
Escondido, CA19 hours ago
California Two Spot Octopus Encounters
Newport Beach, CA2 days ago
Five great places for on-the-go breakfast in San Diego
San Diego, CA1 day ago
San Diego Moms: Easter Gift Guide for Children and Pets
San Diego, CA23 hours ago
Urban Corps of San Diego County builds their first 'Tiny Home'
Escondido, CA2 days ago
7 Must-Try Downtown Oceanside Restaurants | Best Oceanside CA Restaurants
Oceanside, CA3 days ago
MOOYAH Burgers Celebrates Grand Opening In Carlsbad
Carlsbad, CA2 days ago
Palm Springs residents concerned snowmelt runoff could lead to flooding
Palm Springs, CA3 days ago
Another ‘Atmospheric River’ Looms for Northern California, But San Diego Will Escape Worst
San Diego, CA2 days ago
Husky dog who was called 'ugly' for crooked smile finds family who drives 2.6K miles to adopt him
San Diego, CA1 day ago
Job openings for the City of San Diego
San Diego, CA15 hours ago
Residents speak out on ‘Smart Streetlights’ plan
San Diego, CA2 days ago
San Diego little league seeks help saving field
San Diego, CA1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy