Registration underway for Senior Games

Having fun and staying fit don’t have an age limit, which helps explain the enduring popularity of the Greenville-Pitt County Senior Games.

The games and SilverArts program are scheduled for April 17–May 7 at several locations in Greenville. Athletes and artists age 50 and over will have an opportunity to compete in more than 40 sporting events and SilverArts categories including visual, literary, performing and heritage.

Athletes and artists interested in participating have until March 23 to register.

Athletes can compete in more than 40 events including pickleball, horseshoes, walking, swimming, basketball, softball, bicycling, bowling, billiards, table tennis and team sports like softball and 3-on-3 basketball.

For more information or to register, call 902-1975 or visit https://www.ncseniorgames.org/greenville.