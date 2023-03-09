Open in App
Springfield, MO
See more from this location?
KOLR10 News

Strangulation murder victim identified, man charged

By John Paul Schmidt,

3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ne2Xf_0lC7y2Xj00

UPDATE 3/9/23 — The name of the woman Poole is accused of murdering was released by police.

The Springfield Police Department in a press release wrote that the woman found in Poole’s home was Crystal M. Dye, 41, of Springfield.

Dye’s next of kin has been notified.

The police are asking anyone with any information about the incident or the nature of Poole and Dye’s relationship to call them at 417-864-1810.

Original article, published March 8, 2023 :

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A man is arrested after Springfield Police responded to a call from South Clinton Avenue about a woman who was not breathing.

Jerome George Poole, 59, of Springfield, is formally charged with one felony count of second-degree murder.

At 3:29 a.m. on March 7, police responded to a residence to investigate the call. The caller was Poole. Police found a woman deceased on a bed in a bedroom.

According to a probable cause statement, Poole said he did not know the woman’s name. He told them that everything was “cool” and that she had been talking to him while he was doing the dishes. Poole said he asked her if she was still awake and he did not receive a response.

2 Waynesville women charged with child’s murder

When he went to check on her, he thought she was asleep but then realized she was unresponsive and began performing CPR on her.

The woman had abrasions, cuts and bruises on her body and clumps of what appeared to be her own hair in her hand. Hair was also on the ground of the bedroom.

The woman was identified as 41-year-old Crystal M. Dye of Springfield.

An autopsy showed that she had injuries consistent with strangulation and rib fractures. She also had cuts on her neck that were consistent with cuts caused by fingernails.

At 3:30 p.m., police contacted Poole again. He told police that he had known her for less than a year and that she called herself different names. She arrived at his home on March 6 to spend the night with him.

Poole is not yet scheduled for a court appearance. He is being held without bond. OzarksFirst will update this article as more information is released.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOLR - OzarksFirst.com.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Springfield, MO newsLocal Springfield, MO
One hospitalized after shooting in north Springfield
Springfield, MO10 hours ago
Multiple law enforcement agencies arrest four in Springfield during intoxicated driving patrol
Springfield, MO8 hours ago
Man from Springfield Arrested for Threatening Police Using “Finger Gun”
Springfield, MO2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Police issue Endangered Person Advisory for missing teen; likely hitchhiking with non-custodial mother
Springfield, MO1 day ago
Man arrested, accused of threatening officers with finger gun
Springfield, MO2 days ago
CATCH-A-CROOK: Arsonist catches on fire after torching a Springfield truck
Springfield, MO2 days ago
Area infant found safe, teen remains missing
Mountain Grove, MO1 day ago
ENDANGERED PERSON: 13-year-old Douglas County girl missing
Springfield, MO1 day ago
Man accused of stabbing woman with screwdriver in Springfield
Springfield, MO3 days ago
Monett man sentenced in 2021 murder
Monett, MO3 days ago
Police Investigating Homicide on South Clifton
Springfield, MO4 days ago
Springfield man dies in Republic Road crash
Springfield, MO3 days ago
Police investigate deadly crash in south Springfield
Springfield, MO3 days ago
Police Investigating Fatal Crash on Republic Road
Springfield, MO3 days ago
Branson police chief says license plate reading cameras already stopping criminals
Branson, MO2 days ago
Lebanon woman seriously injured in crash less than ten miles from her hometown
Lebanon, MO1 day ago
Witness describes Springfield hit-and-run
Springfield, MO5 days ago
Lebanon woman accused of trying to take Laclede County deputy's gun in courtroom
Lebanon, MO3 days ago
Lebanon prisoner tries to take deputy’s service weapon in court
Lebanon, MO3 days ago
Customer speaks out about allegedly being drugged at Springfield bar
Springfield, MO2 days ago
Monett police searching for missing man
Monett, MO2 days ago
Inner Circle Vodka Bar ramps up security after roofie allegations
Springfield, MO3 days ago
Springfield Police Department using vacancy money to fund overtime for direct patrol efforts
Springfield, MO4 days ago
Lebanon man’s death being investigated as a homicide
Lebanon, MO5 days ago
Missouri woman sentenced to 8 years in federal prison for methamphetamine possession
Cape Girardeau, MO3 days ago
SILVER Advisory DANGER!!!!
Ozark, MO2 days ago
Family fight preceded fatal shooting in Lebanon
Lebanon, MO5 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy