Blizzards blast Britain as Arctic cold snap brings snow showers, with millions facing travel chaos

Snow showers swept across Britain this morning as commuters faced treacherous road conditions and rail chaos – with forecasters warning of possible power cuts.

Sleet and snow fell across southern England and south Wales while scattered snow and hail showers hit parts of Scotland as the Arctic blast intensifies.

Dozens of UK schools shut as an area of rain moving in from the south and west started to turn increasingly to sleet and snow as it pushed north and east.

Transport for London said there were delays this morning between Earl's Court and Ealing Broadway, Richmond and Wimbledon and between Barking and Upminster 'due to power supply problems caused by ice on the track'.

Network Rail's team in Kent and Sussex said snow was affecting services. Southeastern said the Bromley North and Hastings lines were both suspended.

It has been the coldest night of the year so far in Britain and the country's coldest March night since 2010, with temperatures dropping to -15.4C (4.3F) in Kinbrace in the Highlands.

Up to 5.5in (14cm) of snow fell in the Highlands, while Odiham in Hampshire saw 2.8in (7cm) and Almondsbury in Gloucestershire had 1.6in (4cm).

Night-time sub-zero temperatures are predicted in all four UK nations until at least Friday.

Following a 'very chilly' start to today, the Met Office has issued several yellow weather warnings for snow and ice which may lead to injuries from slips and falls and cause travel disruption.

Flights from several airports have been hit by delays. Bristol Airport has closed for 'snow clearing operations' until the next update at 11am.

At least 27 flights due to depart from the airport this morning have been affected, while several arrivals have been diverted to Birmingham.

A spokesman said 'additional staff are on site to assist with the adverse weather response' and passengers have been advised to check with their airline prior to arriving at the airport.

Gatwick Airport said some passengers experienced 'minor delays' this morning but 'the airport is open and flights are operating'.

The warnings for today cover northern and eastern Scotland until 10am, and Northern Ireland and southern England until 9am.

Forecasters have said in most places the snowfall will continue until Friday, with a yellow warning for snow covering all of the UK north of Birmingham spanning from 3am on Thursday until 6pm on Friday.

A yellow warning for snow and ice also covers London and the south from midnight on Wednesday until 9am on Thursday.

The Met Office's chief meteorologist, Matthew Lehnert, said the weather could cut off rural communities in the north and hamper travel over the next few days across southern England and south Wales.

A number of national severe warnings for snow and ice were issued, with the Met Office saying further warnings, or updates to the current warnings, are 'very likely'.

Mr Lehnert said: 'Snow, ice and low temperatures are the main themes of this week's forecast, with the UK under an Arctic maritime air mass.

'Snow could lead to some travel disruption, with a chance some rural communities in the north could be cut off.

'The focus for the snow moves to southern England and south Wales tomorrow and some may wake up to a few centimetres of snow, with the south coast and far south-west likely to see a mix of rain and sleet.

'Further snow and hail showers are also expected along northern coasts, especially in northern Scotland.'

He added: 'During the afternoon, a further spell of sleet and snow is likely to develop across southern England and south Wales which could cause travel disruption into the evening.'

He continued: 'Lying snow and ice on untreated surfaces may have an impact on Thursday morning travel.'

Dale Hipkiss, national network manager at National Highways, urged people to pack extra provisions in vehicles in case they become stranded.

'Keeping a kit of essential items like a torch and warm clothes in your vehicle can be vital in case you and your passengers become stranded in winter,' he said.

'Freezing conditions bring so many hazards, such as snow and ice, and take every possible step to understand your journey in advance and allow lots of extra time when travelling to prepare for the unexpected.'

The Met Office also warned that ice will be an additional hazard through the week as regions experience sub-zero temperatures. In some sheltered Scottish glens, temperatures dropped as low as minus 15C overnight.

The UK Health and Security Agency has issued a Level 3 Cold Weather Alert for the whole of England.

The agency's head of extreme events and health protection, Dr Agostinho Sousa, said people should check on vulnerable relatives and told pensioners and anyone with an underlying health condition to heat their home to at least 18C.

Moffat Mountain Rescue, based in Scotland, warned that conditions can change 'very rapidly' in mountain areas as the UK battles with snow, ice and gusty winds.

Met Office deputy chief meteorologist Helen Caughey explained how the weather will change over the second half of the week.

She said: 'Through Thursday and Friday the snow risk spreads to central and northern areas of the UK.'

Ms Caughey added: 'Parts of Northern Ireland, Wales and northern England are expected to see the worst of the conditions develop from early on Thursday, with parts of Scotland and northern England then seeing snow arrive through Thursday afternoon.

'Snow across the northern half of the UK will persist through much of Friday, while further south, any snow will turn back to rain through Thursday afternoon and evening.

'Strong winds are also expected to develop through Thursday and Friday which may create drifting snow and blizzard conditions in places.'