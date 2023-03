MotorBiscuit

4 Drawbacks Make the 2023 Chevrolet Blazer a Less Than Stellar Midsize SUV By Alex Lemieux, 3 days ago

By Alex Lemieux, 3 days ago

The 2023 Chevrolet Blazer appears like a more practical, family-friendly Camaro. However, its athleticism sacrifices some things that SUV customers want. The post 4 Drawbacks ...