Spring Lake’s Charlie Reuterdahl won her under-12 division at last weekend’s Welborn Cup, held at Boyne Mountain. Courtesy photo / Jason Lounds

Youth skiers from the Tri-Cities competed at Boyne Mountain last weekend, taking part in the Welborn Cup Northern Michigan Club Racing Championship.

After second-place finishes in both the giant slalom and slalom events, Spring Lake’s Charlie Reuterdahl won the girls’ under-12 division for the Crystal Mountain Community Ski Club. No other race in the division finished in the top three of both events.