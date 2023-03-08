DeAndre Hopkins Has Brutally Honest Admission On Trade Rumors

Could DeAndre Hopkins be on the move again?

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins said on "The Pat McAfee Show" that he’s “been hearing a lot of trade talks.”

"I take things day for day, man," Hopkins said. "I don't look forward to the future, I live in the present moment. Right now the Arizona Cardinals is the team and roster that I'm on. I'm preparing myself for whatever the future holds."

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport said that if a trade did happen, Hopkins would be flexible on the last two years of his contract rather than shoot for a top-of-the-market deal.

Hopkins was traded once before in his 10-year NFL career. He spent the first six seasons with the Houston Texans before they sent him (and a fourth-round draft pick) to the Cardinals for running back David Johnson, a second-round pick and a 2021 fourth-round selection.

The receiver has posted six 1,000+ yard seasons. He caught for 717 yards and three touchdowns in nine games played last season.

Hopkins said he's been paying attention to the "headlines and tabloids," unlike the last time he was involved in trade rumors, but would never contribute to the speculation himself.

"DeAndre Hopkins gonna do what DeAndre Hopkins do on the field, that's all that matters," he said.