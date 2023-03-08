Memphis Grizzlies Head Coach Says It's 'Disrespectful' To Put A Timeline On Ja Morant's Return
By Orlando Silva,
3 days ago
Taylor Jenkins has called out the people trying to put a timeline on Ja Morant's return.
Memphis Grizzlies head coach has voiced his frustration with all the people speculating about Ja Morant's return to the team.
The young head coach has had enough of the noise and recently sent a message, asking people to hit the brakes, since it's too early to know when Ja will be coming back.
"I said yesterday it's a healing process," Jenkins told reporters. "So if everyone expects something to change overnight, we've gotta be, you know, due diligence and respectful of that.
"We're talking about Ja being in a better place personally and also professionally. To put a timetable on it, I think is disrespectful in my opinion. We want to make sure he's in a great place for himself but also as a responsible teammate here."
A lot has been said about this, and Ja himself reacted to it, apologizing for the incident and stating that he'll try to get help after being suspended by the Grizzlies in the wake of his Instagram Live scandal. Flashing a gun on the internet isn't a smart decision and Ja had to learn that the hard way.
Ja Morant Could Be Out For Weeks After His Gun Scandal
This is a big hit for the Grizzlies knowing that we're entering the final stretch of the 2022-23 NBA regular season and they need Morant on the court to remain a top-4 team in the Western Conference. They have lost their last three games, which include a loss against the LeBron James-less Los Angeles Lakers.
This team needs to make the adjustments soon, or they will find themselves in a very complex position.
Comments / 0