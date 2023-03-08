Open in App
Memphis, TN
See more from this location?
FadeawayWorld.net

Memphis Grizzlies Head Coach Says It's 'Disrespectful' To Put A Timeline On Ja Morant's Return

By Orlando Silva,

3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VbbLu_0lC7mYkI00

Taylor Jenkins has called out the people trying to put a timeline on Ja Morant's return.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xqKwP_0lC7mYkI00

Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

Memphis Grizzlies head coach has voiced his frustration with all the people speculating about Ja Morant's return to the team.

The young head coach has had enough of the noise and recently sent a message, asking people to hit the brakes, since it's too early to know when Ja will be coming back.

"I said yesterday it's a healing process," Jenkins told reporters. "So if everyone expects something to change overnight, we've gotta be, you know, due diligence and respectful of that.

"We're talking about Ja being in a better place personally and also professionally. To put a timetable on it, I think is disrespectful in my opinion. We want to make sure he's in a great place for himself but also as a responsible teammate here."

A lot has been said about this, and Ja himself reacted to it, apologizing for the incident and stating that he'll try to get help after being suspended by the Grizzlies in the wake of his Instagram Live scandal. Flashing a gun on the internet isn't a smart decision and Ja had to learn that the hard way.

Ja Morant Could Be Out For Weeks After His Gun Scandal

Meanwhile, going against Jenkins' advice, people keep trying to guess when Ja will be returning to action. According to a recent report from Shams Charania, given the investigations of the NBA and the Colorado police , as well as his seek for help, Ja Morant could spend weeks away from his team while everything gets sorted out.

This is a big hit for the Grizzlies knowing that we're entering the final stretch of the 2022-23 NBA regular season and they need Morant on the court to remain a top-4 team in the Western Conference. They have lost their last three games, which include a loss against the LeBron James-less Los Angeles Lakers.

This team needs to make the adjustments soon, or they will find themselves in a very complex position.

We sincerely appreciate and respect you as a reader of our site. It would help us a lot if you follow us on Google News because of the latest update.

Thanks for following us. We really appreciate your support.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Colorado State newsLocal Colorado State
Fat Joe Calls Out Ja Morant's Father Amid Gun & Assault Controversies
Memphis, TN2 days ago
Ja Morant calls Memphis Grizzlies after win vs Golden State Warriors. Here's what he said.
Memphis, TN2 days ago
Shannon Sharpe Blasts Paul Pierce For Defending Ja Morant: 'You Absolutely Should've Kept That To Yourself'
Boston, MA2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Charles Barkley Sends A Powerful Message To Ja Morant: "It's Time To Grow Up..."
Memphis, TN2 days ago
Kyrie Irving On Ja Morant's Gun Controversy: “Twelve-Ski’s Not The Only Person That’s Dealt With Real-Life Circumstances"
Memphis, TN2 days ago
Ex-Lakers' Head Athletic Trainer Says LeBron James Could Be Done For The Season With Latest Foot Injury
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago
Draymond Green Predicted To Leave Warriors And Join Lakers This Summer
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
Damian Lillard Sends Powerful Message To Trail Blazers Front Office Amid Disappointing Season
Portland, OR1 day ago
Danny Green Made A Very Cloudy Comment About Ja Morant's Maturity: "He Likes To Party Sometimes."
Memphis, TN2 days ago
Kyrie Irving Reportedly Skipped Mavericks Practice Due To Loss In The Family
Dallas, TX1 day ago
NBA Fans React After Golden State Warriors Lose Another Game On the Road: "Draymond Couldn't Back Up His Talk"
Memphis, TN2 days ago
Dillon Brooks Savagely Mocks Draymond Green After Grizzlies Win: "You Should Give That Mic To Draymond"
Memphis, TN2 days ago
Dillon Brooks Says The Grizzlies Locker Room Doesn't Need Veterans Like Carmelo Anthony Or Dwight Howard
Memphis, TN1 day ago
Kyrie Irving Responds To Dillon Brooks Trash-Talking Him: "There's A Maturity That We've Got To Have..."
Memphis, TN16 hours ago
Tyronn Lue Drops Major Truth Bomb On Russell Westbrook's Performance With The Clippers: “It’s A 100 Percent Buy-In..."
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
Fat Joe Blasts Tee Morant For 'Getting Drunk' At Ja's Games Instead Of Being A Good Parent
Memphis, TN23 hours ago
Dillon Brooks Warns Kyrie Irving Ahead Of Mavericks Game: "I Want To See What He’s All About."
Dallas, TX20 hours ago
NBA Legend Pau Gasol Told Anthony Davis He Will Be A Laker Great: "He Has That Type Of Mindset..."
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
Russell Westbrook Jokes About Kawhi Leonard: "He Don't Gotta Talk... I Talk Enough For Everybody."
Los Angeles, CA14 hours ago
Shannon Sharpe Doesn't Think Anthony Davis Will Win The West Without LeBron James
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy