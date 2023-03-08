Calvin Ridley Shares Brutally Honest Admission About Gambling Suspension

Calvin Ridley's career got off to as promising start as a young player could hope for.

After securing a national title with Alabama, Ridley honed a reputation as one of the league's most potent deep-ball threats. Hauling in a combined 26 touchdowns through his first three seasons, Ridley was primed for a long, productive NFL career.

But, with his suspension through the 2022 season for gambling, Ridley not only lost a year's pay but any momentum he'd built up previously.

In a self-written column today for The Players' Tribune, the first-year Jacksonville Jaguar detailed this difficult year in his personal life.

Ridley began without pulling any punches.

"To the football world, and everyone who loves this game: I [expletive] up. I’m not here to sugarcoat anything. In 2021, I made the worst mistake of my life by gambling on football," Ridley wrote.

Ridley was similarly candid when discussing his decision to begin gambling on football while playing in the NFL.

"One day, I saw a TV commercial for a betting app, and for whatever reason, I downloaded it on my phone. I deposited like $1,500 total, literally just for something to do.

I was going to bet like $200 on some NBA games that night, but then I just added a bunch more games to a parlay. I put the Falcons in on it. I was just doing it to root on my boys, basically. I didn’t have any inside information. I wasn’t even talking to anybody on the team at the time. I was totally off the grid. Whenever people ask, 'What were you thinking?' The only answer I can give is, 'I wasn't.'"

The duration of Ridley's column is worth reading, as he details battles with anxiety, difficult circumstances surrounding his upbringing, and difficulties NFL players face that fans may not be privy to.

Ridley opened up emotionally in a refreshing manner, taking full accountability for his mistakes. Still just 28 years old, it will be tough not to root for Ridley to get his career back on track in 2023.