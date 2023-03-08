Open in App
Greenville County, SC
See more from this location?
6AM City

Rick Erwin Dining Group kicks off Crab Cakes for a Cause to support local nonprofits

3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wQnAM_0lC7jFOm00

Rick Erwin’s Company Crab Cake | Photo via Perfect Pitch Productions

In honor of National Crab Cake Day (Thursday, March 9), Rick Erwin Dining Group is celebrating by giving back to the community. Enter : Crab Cakes for a Cause . 🦀
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sc70Y_0lC7jFOm00

Crab Cakes for a Cause | Graphic via Rick Erwin Dining Group and Perfect Pitch Productions


Through this new initiative, the local restaurant group will donate a portion of the proceeds from orders of its Company Crab Cake — found on the menu at each of its restaurant locations — to local nonprofit organizations.

The first Crab Cakes for a Cause nonprofit partnership is Meals on Wheels of Greenville County , which provides nourishment and friendship through hand-delivered meals to ~1,500 households in Greenville County every day.

Rick Erwin Dining Group kicked off the new partnership by donating $25,000 at the nonprofit’s Sweetheart Charity Ball, which will support its efforts to provide meals across the county.

How can you help? Book a reservation at any Rick Erwin’s location and come hungry for The Company Crab Cake.
>
Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
A kid’s perfect day in Greenville
Greenville, SC1 day ago
Read about The Book Nook, the new permanent exhibit at The Children's Museum of the Upstate
Greenville, SC1 day ago
Farmers markets in Asheville, NC
Asheville, NC2 days ago
What’s new and coming soon to Asheville
Asheville, NC3 days ago
Enhance your career with unique master's programs 📚
Greenville, SC2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy