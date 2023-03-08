Rick Erwin Dining Group kicks off Crab Cakes for a Cause to support local nonprofits
3 days ago
In honor of National Crab Cake Day (Thursday, March 9), Rick Erwin Dining Group is celebrating by giving back to the community. Enter : Crab Cakes for a Cause . 🦀
Through this new initiative, the local restaurant group will donate a portion of the proceeds from orders of its Company Crab Cake — found on the menu at each of its restaurant locations — to local nonprofit organizations.
The first Crab Cakes for a Cause nonprofit partnership is Meals on Wheels of Greenville County , which provides nourishment and friendship through hand-delivered meals to ~1,500 households in Greenville County every day. Rick Erwin Dining Group kicked off the new partnership by donating $25,000 at the nonprofit’s Sweetheart Charity Ball, which will support its efforts to provide meals across the county.
How can you help? Book a reservation at any Rick Erwin’s location and come hungry for The Company Crab Cake. >
Comments / 0