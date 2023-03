Rick Erwin Dining Group kicks off Crab Cakes for a Cause to support local nonprofits

Rick Erwin’s Company Crab Cake | Photo via Perfect Pitch Productions

Crab Cakes for a Cause | Graphic via Rick Erwin Dining Group and Perfect Pitch Productions

In honor of National Crab Cake Day (Thursday, March 9), Rick Erwin Dining Group is celebrating by giving back to the community.. 🦀Through this new initiative, the local restaurant group will donate afrom orders of its— found on the menu at each of its restaurant locations — to local nonprofit organizations.The first Crab Cakes for a Cause nonprofit partnership is Meals on Wheels of Greenville County , which provides nourishment and friendship through hand-delivered meals to ~1,500 households in Greenville County every day.Rick Erwin Dining Group kicked off the new partnership by donating $25,000 at the nonprofit’s Sweetheart Charity Ball, which will support its efforts to provide meals across the county. Book a reservation at any Rick Erwin’s location and come hungry for The Company Crab Cake.