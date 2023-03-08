Walmart

If you're shopping for a new tablet in 2023, it can be hard to sort through all of the options and find the right tablet in your price range. With tablet features becoming more advanced and many doubling as laptops, the price of a new tablet can quickly get out of hand. To help, we've compiled a list of the best tablets under $200. Explore this guide to find the tablet that is best for you and your budget.

Best budget tablet for reading: Kindle Paperwhite (8 GB) (ad-supported), $140

Best Amazon Fire tablet: Amazon Fire HD 8 (ad-supported, 32 GB), $60 (reduced from $100)

Best Android tablet: Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 (32 GB), $199

With so many excellent tablet options, you may be wondering how to choose the best one for you. You'll want to think about what you are going to use the tablet for most often. Are you looking for a tablet for reading? A business tablet for handling work matters on the go? A dedicated writing tablet? There are tablets designed to meet a variety of needs.

Of course, price point is also an important factor. If you're looking to stay under $200, you won't be able to get a new Apple iPad Air or a fancy gaming tablet, but there are some excellent Android tablet options available from Amazon, Lenovo and more.

Keep reading to explore the best tablets under $200.

Best Amazon Fire tablets under $200



Amazon Fire tablets are a great, affordable option if you want an Android tablet. Amazon released a number of new fire tablets in late 2022, and they offer great features.

Amazon Fire HD 10

Amazon

One of the best Amazon Fire tablets is the Amazon Fire HD 10 tablet . The tablet offers a 10.1-inch HD display, 32 GB of storage and a 12-hour battery life.

This is one of the best tablets for multi-tasking thanks to the devices split-screen feature. The split-screen function allows you to have two apps open at once so you can simultaneously stream shows, answer emails, check your Outlook Calendar and more.

Amazon Fire HD 10 (32 GB, with ads), $120 (reduced from $150)

Amazon Fire HD 10 (ad-free, 32 GB), $135 (reduced from $165)

Amazon Fire HD 8

Amazon

The Fire HD 8 tablet (2022) offers 30% faster performance over the prior model, the Amazon Fire 7. The tablet features a lightweight yet durable design with an 8-inch HD screen. It also provides enhanced battery life with 13 hours of watch time on a single charge.

Like all Amazon Fire products, you have a choice between ad-supported and ad-free models. The ad-supported models are less expensive, and feature advertisements on the tablet's lock screen. The ad-free models don't have these lock screen ads -- a better choice for those who are gift shopping.

The Amazon Fire HD 8 is available in black, denim and rose colors.

Amazon Fire HD 8 (ad-supported, 32 GB), $60 (reduced from $100)

Amazon Fire HD 8 (ad-free, 32 GB), $75 (reduced from $115)

Amazon Fire HD 8 Plus

Amazon

The Amazon Fire HD 8 Plus offers includes fast charging and wireless charging capabilities. It comes with an improved 5MP rear-facing camera for clearer pictures. The Plus model includes 3GB of RAM for better multi-tasking.

Amazon also claims the Fire HD8 Plus is twice as durable as Apple iPad mini (2021) , as measured in tumble tests.

The Amazon Fire HD 8 Plus comes in a dimpled gray finish with two storage options: 32GB or 64GB.

Amazon Fire HD 8 Plus (ad-supported, 32 GB), $80 (reduced from $120)

Amazon Fire HD 8 Plus (ad-free, 32 GB), $95 (reduced from $135)

Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids

Amazon

The Fire HD 8 Kids is built for kids ages 3-7. The tablet comes in a durable kid-proof case and has a two-year warranty. It also includes a one-year subscription to Amazon Kids+, which includes thousands ad-free books, games, videos and apps suitable for children. The tablet includes parental controls to limit screen time and set content restrictions.

The tablet is offered in 32GB or 64GB storage options with a blue or purple kid-proof case.

Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids (32 GB), $100 (reduced from $150)

If you have older kid, consider the Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids Pro tablet. It is designed for school-aged kids. It comes bundled with a kid-friendly case, a two-year worry-free guarantee and a one-year subscription to Amazon Kids+. The Kids Pro tablet also has access to a digital store where parents can buy and download additional content, including popular games like Roblox and Minecraft.

Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids Pro (32 GB), $100 (reduced from $150)

Best tablets for reading under $200

Kindles are the best tablets for reading. They offer a great screen that provides a paper-like reading experience combined with the convenience of digital reading.

Kindle

Amazon

The basic Kindle e-reader is the lightest and most compact Kindle. It features a 6-inch, 300 ppi high-resolution display designed to provide a glare-free, paper-like experience. It offers 16 GB of storage and a battery that can last up to six weeks on a single charge.

Kindle (2022), $100

Kindle Paperwhite

Amazon

The Kindle Paperwhite is one of the most popular Kindle models. It features a 6.8-inch display, adjustable warm light and up to 10 weeks of battery life.

Kindle Paperwhite (8 GB) (ad-supported), $140

Kindle Kids



Amazon

The Kindle Kids e-reader is built specifically to encourage reading. It does not have games, ads, or videos like other tablets to reduce distractions for young readers. The Kindle Kids comes with a free one-year subscription to Amazon Kids+ which provides access to a number of kid-friendly books. There are four cover options to choose from including solid colors and fun prints.

Kindle Kids, $120

The best tablets at Walmart under $200



Walmart is an excellent place to shop for budget tablet options. Some of the best tablets at Walmart include the Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 and Onn tablet .

Samsung Galaxy Tab A8

Samsung

The top-rated Galaxy Tab A8 offers a 10.5-inch LCD display, 32 GB of storage and fast-charging capabilities.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 (32 GB), $199

Onn tablet

Onn is the best tablet at Walmart if you're on a tight budget. This affordable tablet is great for casual users that want to surf the watch, stream content and check their emails.

The Onn tablet comes in three sizes to choose from based on whether you prefer a large or small display size.

7" Onn tablet (32 GB), $59

8" Onn tablet (32 GB), $79

10.1" Onn tablet (32 GB), $99

Lenovo tab M10 HD

Walmart

The Lenovo tab M10 is a 10.1-inch HD tablet offering top-notch visual and audio capabilities. It includes parental controls, a built-in microphone and TUV-certified eye protection.

Lenovo tab M10 HD, $99 (reduced from $129)

Samsung Galaxy tab a7 lite

Walmart

The Samsung Galaxy tab a7 features an 8.7-inch display screen and an upgraded metal frame. It offers fast performance and a long-lasting battery, making it one of the best tablets under 200. The Samsung Galaxy tab a7 comes with 32 GB of memory.

Samsung Galaxy tab a7, $129 (reduced from $159)

