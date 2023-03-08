Take a Bite: Cookie season returns to Columbia County

Girl Scout cookie season is approaching, and for Columbia County’s six girls scout troops, this marks the busy season.

The troops have already made their initial orders, and their digital cookie-selling sites have been set up, receiving orders for delivery and shipping.

The weekend of Mar. 10, the Columbia County troops will get their shipments of cookies and begin making deliveries. The scouts will begin their storefront sales on Mar. 17. They will continue each weekend until Apr. 23. If people want more information on where they can find these pop-up locations, a “cookie locator app” can be downloaded once the selling operation is up and running.

More than just a lesson in sales

Cookie sale proceeds go to funding the troops’ goals. What these goals look like varies for each scout and troop. Service Unit Leader Shannon Vaerewyck has been involved with the Girl Scouts for more than 20 years now, and she says the cookie selling provides more than just money.

“Yes, we’re selling cookies, and the public loves them. It’s a tradition and we really enjoy doing it, but the girls learn so much from selling cookies; it’s not just about making money,” Vaerewyck said. “It’s about time management, confidence building, goal setting, it’s about working together as a team.”

The Girl Scout Cookie lineup features the usual suspects and some new options. Thin Mints and Somoas are the top two sellers, with Tagalongs right behind, according to Vaerewyck. Last year’s new addition Adventurefuls will be in stock after supply chain issues last year. A new cookie this year, the Raspberry Rally, is available for online purchase.

The troops in Columbia County represent a broad range of ages, from kindergarten to seniors in high school. While adults assist each troop, Vaerewyck said this looks different for the different age groups.

“The whole goal is, even if they’re in kindergarten, just to say, ‘Would you like to buy a box of cookies?’, is a huge thing for a little kid to talk to somebody that they don’t know,” Vaerewyck said. “Of course, we have adults there assisting them, but by the time they get to be in high school, us adults are standing there supervising, the girls are running it, they are making the change, and they’re doing all of the questions and the stocking of the cookies, and they’re running their booth. Usually, by the time they’re 3rd grade, they should be efficiently running their cookie season with just the parents driving them there.”

The goal of the leaders is to get the girls to the point where they are running the show, and the leaders are guiding them.

“We just want to make sure that the girls are as self-sufficient as possible. It’s their troop; it’s their decision on where that money goes and how they’re going to raise it,” Vaerewyck said.

This year, Vaerewyck and her St. Helens troop will raise money to visit California this summer. Last July, Vaerewyck and her troop traveled to the United Kingdom after raising funds during the pandemic. Vaerewyck’s troop has six girls, with around 90 in Columbia County overall.

Looking for leadership

While participation numbers have been steady on the scout side, Vaerewyck said there has been a shortage of leaders for the program. Vaerewyck also trains scout leaders, and she said getting parents to understand that they can juggle their responsibilities and be involved with the scouts has been difficult.

“We really are struggling, and this is not just our county; it’s just across the board, is getting adults to step up and volunteer as troop leaders, and, you know, help change a girl’s life,” Vaerewyck said. “So that’s why we offer all of this training for them. We try to make it as easy as possible, but I don’t know where that magic line is that makes them go, ‘Oh, I can hop that line, and we’re ready to go,’ I don’t know.”

For Vaerewyck, leaders’ experience can be just as influential as their impact on their scouts. According to Vaerewyck, some of her most powerful experiences have been interacting with her former scouts and having them recognize her positive role in their experience.

“You get a lot out of it as an adult as well. You’re not just there. As far as personal growth, it’s a huge thing. There’s a lot of personal growth at the adult level, including the girl level, by becoming a troop leader,” Vaerewyck said. “I honestly would not do it if I didn’t think that I was helping change a girl’s life in a positive manner.”

For people interested in getting involved with the Girl Scouts or want more information, visit www.girlscoutsosw.org.

“Support your girls. They live local, they work hard local, our volunteers are all local, and the girls are changing the world,” Vaerewyck said. “These girls are true leaders.”