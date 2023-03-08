Open in App
California State
See more from this location?
WanderWisdom

Watch: Lake Tahoe Resident Drives Between 2 Towering Walls of Snow

By Kathleen Joyce,

3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Qzd98_0lC7e5lO00

Like so many other areas across northern California right now, Lake Tahoe has been struggling under tons of snow. Already, most areas in the Lake Tahoe region have already doubled their annual snowfall, with months still left in the region's snowy season.

The outrageous levels of snowfall in Lake Tahoe have marveled both out-of-towners and residents alike. News channel @cbsnews shared a Lake Tahoe resident's drive between two towering snowbanks after the roads were cleared post snowstorm!

@cbsnews

A resident drives between two towering walls of snow to get to their property near Lake Tahoe, California, after a winter storm produced heavy snow in the region. #weather #snow #winter #laketahoe #california

♬ original sound - cbsnews

Raw snowfall numbers have been thrown around all over the news, but nothing puts the reality of things in perspective like seeing it up close. The snow walls shown here reach up the level of the nearby underlying foliage, sometimes almost up to the level of the overhanging power lines. Judging by the surrounding context clues, we think it's fair to say that most of this snow is piled up at least a story off the ground! Wow!

Even those used to heavy snowfall had to marvel at the massive amounts Lake Tahoe has received. "That's so much fun ...I did this in the biggest snowfall, '83 in Mammoth areas," recalled @scobysfishing. "Ok now push your snow banks back if you can so if you get more snow you can get out. Vermonter here," warned seasoned New Englander @dawnschmoll.

With snowfall this extreme, though, many people were worried about the aftermath of the snows- not just the immediate consequences, but what happens after it thaws. "That's so pretty, and we need the snow, but there is going to be so much damage caused by the melting of this pack," warned @rynns.world. "I can only imagine as it thaws the flooding that will occur. So much snow, it's incredible," marveled @lisact65.

This flooding isn't actually all bad- as many have remarked, the excessive snowfall is projected to do wonders for California's depleted water table . However, between more snow storms and the eventual meltdown yet to come, it looks like northern California may have a few rough months in store before they reach the greener pastures of the other side!

For more WanderWisdom updates, be sure to follow us on Google News !

Have you had a funny, interesting, or just highly memorable experience while traveling? We'd love for you to submit a video of your travels for a chance to be featured on WanderWisdom and our social channels! Click here to upload your clip and share your adventures with the world.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local California State newsLocal California State
Parasite outbreak blamed for killing hundreds of Bay Area pigeons, with dead birds spotted in Woodside
Woodside, CA20 hours ago
Lake Oroville rises after California storms
Oroville, CA1 day ago
100-plus inches of snow set to hit four California mountain passes
Carson, CA2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Tahoe's biggest ski resorts closed due to dangerous weather conditions
Kirkwood, CA21 hours ago
Snow loading collapses roofs, closes businesses, displaces residents
Pollock Pines, CA9 hours ago
Lake Tahoe snow live updates: South impacted by severe flooding, structure collapses
South Lake Tahoe, CA20 hours ago
Jaw-Dropping Photos Show the Historic Snowpack in Tahoe
South Lake Tahoe, CA1 day ago
Floods Force Road Closures Across Bay Area; Ducks Were Swimming On I-580 In Oakland
Oakland, CA1 day ago
Interstate 5 in far Northern California closed amid atmospheric river
Redding, CA2 days ago
These California rivers may reach above flood level during the upcoming winter storm
Modesto, CA2 days ago
Atmospheric river drenches parts of northern Nevada, wreaks havoc on some roadways
Reno, NV1 day ago
Why water experts are no longer excited by California's incoming rain
San Francisco, CA2 days ago
Millions in California face flood threat from latest atmospheric river
San Francisco, CA2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy