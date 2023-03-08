Watch: Lake Tahoe Resident Drives Between 2 Towering Walls of Snow

Like so many other areas across northern California right now, Lake Tahoe has been struggling under tons of snow. Already, most areas in the Lake Tahoe region have already doubled their annual snowfall, with months still left in the region's snowy season.

The outrageous levels of snowfall in Lake Tahoe have marveled both out-of-towners and residents alike. News channel @cbsnews shared a Lake Tahoe resident's drive between two towering snowbanks after the roads were cleared post snowstorm!

Raw snowfall numbers have been thrown around all over the news, but nothing puts the reality of things in perspective like seeing it up close. The snow walls shown here reach up the level of the nearby underlying foliage, sometimes almost up to the level of the overhanging power lines. Judging by the surrounding context clues, we think it's fair to say that most of this snow is piled up at least a story off the ground! Wow!

Even those used to heavy snowfall had to marvel at the massive amounts Lake Tahoe has received. "That's so much fun ...I did this in the biggest snowfall, '83 in Mammoth areas," recalled @scobysfishing. "Ok now push your snow banks back if you can so if you get more snow you can get out. Vermonter here," warned seasoned New Englander @dawnschmoll.

With snowfall this extreme, though, many people were worried about the aftermath of the snows- not just the immediate consequences, but what happens after it thaws. "That's so pretty, and we need the snow, but there is going to be so much damage caused by the melting of this pack," warned @rynns.world. "I can only imagine as it thaws the flooding that will occur. So much snow, it's incredible," marveled @lisact65.

This flooding isn't actually all bad- as many have remarked, the excessive snowfall is projected to do wonders for California's depleted water table . However, between more snow storms and the eventual meltdown yet to come, it looks like northern California may have a few rough months in store before they reach the greener pastures of the other side!

For more WanderWisdom updates, be sure to follow us on Google News !

Have you had a funny, interesting, or just highly memorable experience while traveling? We'd love for you to submit a video of your travels for a chance to be featured on WanderWisdom and our social channels! Click here to upload your clip and share your adventures with the world.