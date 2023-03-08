Robotic Surgeries Showcased At Providence Holy Cross

“It’s like everything you saw in Star Trek is actually happening,” said Dr. Bobby Eghbalieh, Director of Robotic Surgery Tuesday night during the Providence Holy Cross’ showcase of the robotic system that aids surgeons in their operations.

Tuesday night’s showcase invited the hospital’s patrons to witness the robot, da Vinci, up close in celebration of the Holy Cross hospital reaching over 3,000 robotic surgeries.

The da Vinci surgical system is a robotic system that consists of three parts and is rapidly being accepted by the medical community as the best option for operations, both for the patient and the surgeon.

Dr. Eghbaliegh explains how it works:

“Traditionally when you got surgery you would get a big incision and get sewn back up. Recovery was longer and pain was more. With the robot, you have a minimally invasive surgery,” he said. “Instead of, say, a foot-long incision, you get four eight-millimeter incisions and the instruments are put through that entrance point.”

The robotic instruments equipped with the appropriate tools like scalpels or tweezers, are put inside those small entry points into the body so that the surgeon can perform the operation using the robotic arms.

“I move my hands while looking through a 3-D, high-definition simulation and the robot does everything in the body. It simulates my movements,” said Dr. Eghbalieh.

The surgeon is sitting a few feet away at a console with their hands at the controls, similar to a virtual reality game. They can see a magnified simulation of the inside of the body and can perform the surgery without ever touching the body.

“The robot can’t operate by itself. It’s not like the movie ‘I, Robot,’” said Dr. Eghbalieh. “It’s dependent on my movements sitting at a console. If I take my head out of the console, it stops moving.”

A team of surgeons monitors a live camera view of the procedure on a separate screen that shows what the surgeon is doing.

As complicated as the robot itself might seem, it works to make the actual operation simpler, with less stress to the body and a lesser recovery time for patients. It also makes the operations even safer, freezing in place as soon as the surgeon leaves the console and compensating for shaky hands.

At Holy Cross, robotic surgery has been performed in 1,827 general surgeries, 909 gynecological surgeries, 659 urological surgeries and two thoracic surgeries.

General surgeries include anything from kidney to hernia to bladder surgeries, according to Dr. Eghbalieh.

Guests were invited to take the surgeon’s chair and control the robot to see how the system works and try their hand at completing staged obstacles like moving rings around a wire.

The hospital currently has two da Vinci systems and is working to develop the system even more as other hospitals worldwide do the same.

