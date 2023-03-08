Open in App
Macon, GA
The Albany Herald

Former inmate gets federal sentence on gun charges

By From staff reports,

3 days ago
Jeffery Maurice Willis, 45, of Macon, was sentenced to serve 33 months in prison to be followed by three years of supervised release by U.S. District Judge Marc Treadwell after Willis previously pleaded guilty to possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

MACON — A Macon resident who was previously convicted and sentenced to 10 years imprisonment for voluntary manslaughter was sentenced to federal prison after he was caught trying to sell a firearm and ammunition in the community.

Jeffery Maurice Willis, 45, of Macon, was sentenced to serve 33 months in prison to be followed by three years of supervised release by U.S. District Judge Marc Treadwell after Willis previously pleaded guilty to possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. There is no parole in the federal system.

