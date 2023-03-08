Open in App
Arizona State
Sports Illustrated

Arizona Cardinals WR DeAndre Hopkins Addresses Trade Rumors

By Patrick Andres,

3 days ago

The three-time first-team All-Pro appeared on The Pat McAfee Show Wednesday afternoon.

The Cardinals will be a changed team in 2023 by any measure. Coach Kliff Kingsbury is gone, replaced by former Eagles defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon. Quarterback Kyler Murray is expected to miss the start of the season rehabbing his Dec. 12 ACL tear.

When Murray returns, his offense could look different as well. That's because Arizona may be interested in moving wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins , as Hopkins himself outlined on The Pat McAfee Show Wednesday afternoon.

"I've been hearing a lot of trade talks but I take things day to day, man," Hopkins said. "I don't look forward to the future, I live in the present moment. Right now the Arizona Cardinals is the team and the roster I'm on, and I'm preparing myself for whatever the future holds."

Hopkins, a three-time first-team All-Pro selection in 10 years split between the Texans and Cardinals, registered 717 receiving yards in nine games in 2022 following a suspension for violating the league’s rules against performance-enhancing drugs.

After Hopkins's appearance on McAfee's show, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport added that Hopkins would be flexible about a potential deal should Arizona choose to move him.

Hopkins, 30, has a $30 million cap hit for the 2023 season.

