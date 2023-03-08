Open in App
Sports Illustrated

Yankees Looking for Sponsorship Partner for Jersey Patch

By Madison Williams,

3 days ago

New York fans won’t see any sponsorship patch come Opening Day on March 30, though.

When MLB announced that teams will be allowed to add sponsorship patches to their jerseys for the 2023 season, fans wondered which teams would decide to make this move.

Yankees fans have especially questioned whether the team would add a patch to their iconic navy blue and white pinstriped uniforms.

The Yankees have yet to officially add any sponsorship partners for a jersey patch, but it sounds like the organization isn’t opposed to the idea.

“We continue to engage the marketplace for a jersey patch partner,” Yankees spokesperson Jason Zillo told the New York Post .

Per the report, the franchise won’t have a jersey patch deal set in time for the beginning of the season, and may not have any in place until at least the All-Star break if not after.

Andrew Marchand of The Post says the Yankees aren’t wanting to settle for just any company and any price. The company would have to be one the team is interested in working with, and would have to abide to the price the Yankees put out.

Whatever the Yankees decide, fans should not expect to see any sponsorship patches on the uniforms come Opening Day on March 30.

