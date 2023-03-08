Open in App
Mcdonough, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Search for suspect who pistol-whipped driver waiting for oil change, attacked someone out for a walk

By WSBTV.com News Staff,

3 days ago
McDonough police are looking for an armed robbery suspect.

Arrest warrants have been issued for Terrell Carter, 19, for his participation in two armed robberies.

According to police, on the morning of Feb. 24, Carter and another suspect robbed a pedestrian who was struck in the head with a pistol before items were stolen from them on City Square Blvd.

A short time later in the same area at a PDQ Oil Change, a victim sitting in his vehicle was struck in the head and robbed.

Carter is described as 5′ 6″ tall and weighing approximately 130 lbs.

He is considered armed and dangerous.

Police say Carter’s co-perpetrator was identified and has been arrested.

Anyone with information on Carter’s whereabouts is asked to contact Detective W. Poss at 470-878-1091 or email wposs@mcdonoughga.org .

