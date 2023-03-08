Mary Wright

July 15, 1946 to February 21, 2023~ Mary Jane Harkleroad-Fridell-Wright left this world February 21, 2023, suddenly from an unforeseeable automobile wreck at the age of 76.

Mary was an amazing and loving mother, wife, sister, aunt, grandma, great-grandma, and friend. Most of all, Mary was an inspiration to all that knew and loved her.

Mary Jane was born to Joyce and Ted Harkleroad on July 15, 1946. She is survived by her five children, Scott, Cindy, Shannon, Gretchen, and Michelle Fridell. She shared the remainder of her life with her children’s father, Richard Evar Fridell, in their home in Shaniko, Oregon.

Mary was a master seamstress, community action coordinator, florist, homecare owner-administrator, art teacher, chef, and was on the city council in Shaniko, and volunteered often for Shaniko Days. It was a normal occasion for Mary to deliver homemade soup and cookies to the local townspeople when they were ill. She loved the people, history, and the beauty of Central Oregon on the high plateau and prairie.

Mary was a gifted writer and recently finished a novel of her ancestry heritage.

She was loved deeply by her family and community and will be greatly missed.

Services will be held March 17, at 11 a.m. at Bel-Air Colonial Funeral home, 762 N.E. 10th Street, Madras. Following services please join us in burial at the Antelope Cemetery with a celebration of life held at the Antelope School. Thank you to all that were so sweet and kind to our Mom. Hope to see you soon.