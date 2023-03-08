Open in App
Ypsilanti, MI
See more from this location?
Detroit Metro Times

Funeral home owner files malicious prosecution lawsuit against Michigan Attorney General

By Steve Neavling,

3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38xHxu_0lC7X6B800
Stock image of a funeral home.

The owner of a funeral home in Ypsilanti is suing Attorney General Dana Nessel and a state agency for malicious prosecution, alleging he was charged with a crime he could not have committed.

O’Neil Swanson, of West Bloomfield, was charged in November 2021 with failing to dispose of human remains within the required 180 days.


In November 2021, Washtenaw County District Judge J. Cedric Simpson dismissed the case, saying prosecutors failed to provide evidence to support the charges.

Swanson’s attorney, Gregory J. Rohl, said his client was targeted for political gain and because he’s Black.

“Nessel, who has harbored a longtime feud against Swanson, initially charged him with a 10-year felony alleging that he failed to dispose of a body at his crematorium,” Rohl told Metro Times in a written statement Wednesday. “A simple review of records would have revealed however, that the body remains in question had been at the crematory business over 600 days prior to Swanson even assuming control of the business from its prior white proprietors.”

The charges are related to the remains of a woman who died in December 2018. The body was dropped off at Tri-County Cremation Services in Ypsilanti Township — more than a year before Swanson had an ownership stake in the facility.


Under state law, a body must be buried or cremated within 180 days.

The funeral director at the time, John Ozslewski, who is white, was never investigated or charged — even though the state’s Licensing and Regulatory Agency (LARA) knew the remains were not disposed of, according to the lawsuit.

The remains stayed at the facility until they were seized by LARA in June 2021. The family never recovered the body or secured the proper paperwork for cremation, according to the lawsuit.

LARA is also a defendant in the suit, which was filed in the Michigan Court of Claims.

“The state cannot allow conditions to exist for the creation of a crime,” Simpson said when he dismissed the charges. “LARA let this linger on and on and on until ... all of a sudden there was somebody who was in front of them who they may not like.”


Swanson tells Metro Times that the state’s actions made him lose his faith in the justice system.

“What’s really sad about this is that these people are supposed to be protecting citizens and making sure real criminals are held liable for their conduct,” Swanson says. “This case shows that is not always going on in our justice system. My belief is that the system is broken.”

Rohl said Nessel should resign.

“Aside from monetary recovery, the Swansons seek an apology from Dana Nessel and encourage her to step down as she is not fit to serve,” Rohl said.

Metro Times couldn’t reach Nessel’s office for comment.

Swanson also owns a now-vacant funeral home in Flint where
urban explorers found the body of what appeared to be a metal scrapper in January 2020.

LARA suspended the mortuary science license for the Swanson Funeral Home in Flint in July 2017 after inspectors said they found unrefrigerated human bodies, maggots, blood-stained casket pillows, and an unsanitary preparation room.

Coming soon: Metro Times Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting Detroit stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter
Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Detroit, MI newsLocal Detroit, MI
Lawsuit: Prosecutors Filed Bogus Charges Against Detroit Man in Retaliation for Challenging Seizure of Car
Detroit, MI1 day ago
Info in West Michigan fentanyl arrest links drugs to Sinaloa cartel, leads to 2nd drug bust in Metro Detroit
Madison Heights, MI17 hours ago
‘People hate me,’ MSU shooter wrote in letter released by police
East Lansing, MI1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Flint man convicted of shooting, killing mother
Flint, MI14 hours ago
Eastpointe mayor accused of fraudulently applying for COVID-19 grant
Eastpointe, MI2 days ago
FBI affidavit reveals threats in Michigan: ‘I’ll kill anyone who tries to take my guns’
Sebewaing, MI1 day ago
Investigation at Albion College
Albion, MI1 day ago
Eastpointe mayor facing felony fraud charges
Eastpointe, MI2 days ago
Opinion: Former Detroit police chief proposes path to stem tide of police violence
Detroit, MI1 day ago
Eastpointe mayor who blasted residents for high crime charged with felony
Eastpointe, MI2 days ago
Morning 4: Gunman arrested after shooting 2 Michigan State Police troopers in Detroit -- and other news
Detroit, MI1 day ago
Troy man charged with stabbing co-worker at Rochester Hills Hungry Howie's was upset about a woman
Rochester Hills, MI1 day ago
2 Michigan State Police troopers shot on Detroit's west side; barricaded scene ongoing
Detroit, MI1 day ago
Second suspect arrested in connection to Michigan's largest fentanyl seizure
Paw Paw, MI1 day ago
Flint man convicted in 2020 murder of his mother
Flint, MI21 hours ago
Bloomfield Hills law firm ordered to pay restitution over fake debt collection scheme
Bloomfield Hills, MI4 days ago
'Stunned': Judge dismisses all lawsuits from devastating 2021 floods
Detroit, MI2 days ago
Second suspect charged after record-breaking fentanyl bust
Madison Heights, MI1 day ago
Police release Michigan State University gunman's note: 'Why do people hate me?'
East Lansing, MI2 days ago
Mays could face jail time after jury finds him guilty of disorderly conduct
Flint, MI1 day ago
4 kilos of fentanyl found in Michigan linked to Sinaloa cartel, judge says
Paw Paw, MI2 days ago
Detroit gang member gets 25 years for revenge attack captured on FBI pole camera
Detroit, MI2 days ago
Shelby Township mortgage broker charged with conspiring to defraud IRS
Shelby Charter Township, MI3 days ago
Man loses eye in alleged beating by Clinton Township officer, sues claiming excessive force
Charter Township Of Clinton, MI2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy